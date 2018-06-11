Malaysia’s rich culinary diversity fascinated late celebrity chef Bourdain

NEW YORK: The late globe-trotting celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain described Malaysia as a “land of fusion”, a coalition of cuisines and cultures that blended over centuries.

Although the 61-year-old often spoke about his fondness for sushi, not many knew that he was also fascinated by the culinary diversity of Malaysia, having tried food sold on the streets and in classy restaurants in big cities.

Advertisement

Bourdian's impressions of Malaysia’s food culture are encapsulated in several television episodes.

He described Malaysia as a place where one meets Muslims, Buddhists and Hindus – Malays, Chinese and Indians – and called Kuala Lumpur a place where all these ethnic groups come together.

“It is a place you can visit as a tourist, but it is best experienced as an enthusiast,” he remarked in his travel show during a visit to a Kuala Lumpur market.

Drawing comparisons to New York, Bourdain said Malaysia was a melting pot of many cultures, and that food and the markets were the best way to "gain entry to people".

Advertisement

Advertisement

His encounter with Chef Wan in Kuala Lumpur was quite an experience as he visited a market in the capital - and like Malaysians, Bourdain also ate food with his hands.

Bourdain visited Batu Caves, just outside Kuala Lumpur, climbing 272 steps to reach the top. He also witnessed the Thaipusam festival and sampled the exotic dishes served at food markets.

After meeting an Iban tattoo-maker, Bourdain had himself inked with an Iban-style coiled-snake tattoo near his neck, and then took a journey by road and river to Iban tribal houses in Sarawak, where the Iban served him a lunch of freshly caught fish alongside with rice and vegetables cooked in bamboo over a fire.

At the long house, Bourdain also saw human skulls scalped and preserved by former head hunters.

Describing his own state of mind when he set out to meet the Iban tribe, Bourdain said: “I was brokenhearted and at a crossroads in my life when I first went up the Skrang River in Sarawak, Borneo.

“The people whom I met there, 10 years ago, hosted me and my crew in their longhouse. They fed us, looked after us and treated me with great kindness.

“When the chiefs invited me back for their yearly harvest festival, Gawai Dayak, I said I would come.

“It took me a while, but in the end, I did return,” he reminisced.

On head hunting, Bourdain said: “The Iban people are wonderful hosts. It is true that once, they were headhunters, a proud tradition reflected in the faded tattoos on the fingers of the elders, and dusty bouquet of skulls that hung over my head in the longhouse.

“But the skulls are now gone, and there are more TVs and cell phones. When I arrived, friends and relatives from all over the world had returned home for the festival. The forest was denuded by timbering, but much is the same.”

Bourdain described the habitat of the Ibans as “one of the most beautiful places on earth, as remote and as different from where I grew up as any place could be.

“The people are lovely, and the food, as everywhere in Malaysia, is incredible.”