Malaysian Baba dan Nyonya star Kenny Chan dies aged 68

Veteran Malaysian actor Kenny Chan died in a Melaka hospital on Tuesday (Jun 12). (Photo: Facebook: Big Nyonya)
SINGAPORE: Veteran Malaysian actor Kenny Chan - known for his cross-dressing lead role in a television series - died on Tuesday (Jun 12) at the age of 68. 

Mr Chan's wife, Ms Fern Loo, said he was hospitalised in Melaka on Monday after a lung infection. 

"We thought he would recover," Ms Loo told The Star. 

Mr Chan leaves behind three children. 

The star was most famous for cross-dressing for the lead role of Bibik Neo in one of the longest-running TV shows in Malaysia, Baba dan Nyonya, which racked up 509 episodes. 

Mr Chan also owned a restaurant called Big Nyonya and according to The Star, was set to begin work as an adviser for a Chinese documentary series about the Peranakan community. 

Source: CNA/hs(aj)

