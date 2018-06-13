Malaysian Baba dan Nyonya star Kenny Chan dies aged 68

SINGAPORE: Veteran Malaysian actor Kenny Chan - known for his cross-dressing lead role in a television series - died on Tuesday (Jun 12) at the age of 68.

Mr Chan's wife, Ms Fern Loo, said he was hospitalised in Melaka on Monday after a lung infection.

"We thought he would recover," Ms Loo told The Star.

Mr Chan leaves behind three children.

The star was most famous for cross-dressing for the lead role of Bibik Neo in one of the longest-running TV shows in Malaysia, Baba dan Nyonya, which racked up 509 episodes.

Mr Chan also owned a restaurant called Big Nyonya and according to The Star, was set to begin work as an adviser for a Chinese documentary series about the Peranakan community.

