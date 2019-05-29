Mandy Moore climbs up to Mt Everest base camp

The This Is Us actress completed the trek up to 5380m in a little over a week.

“Spoiler alert: we made it!!!” That was how Mandy Moore, star of This Is Us, announced on Instagram that she had successfully completed her trek to Mt Everest base camp, which is 5380 metres high. The actress hiked for over a week to reach her goal.

She posted a photo on social media of herself and her climbing companions doing a jump shot, and reflected on the journey. She wrote: “There is so much magic in these mountains. They represent adventure in the grandest form and in a language all their own.”



Mandy Moore (third from left) and her climbing companions. (Photo: Instagram/mandymooremm)

The 35-year-old actress, who is married to musician Taylor Goldsmith, called her achievement “truly beyond my wildest imagination”.

One of Moore’s climbing companions is Melissa Arnot, the first American woman to ascend and descend Mt Everest without oxygen. The actress credited Arnot for teaching her the art of pressure breathing, saying “it makes all the difference as you climb higher” and that she will continue using the technique in real life.

“Besides hydration and staying nourished, breathing is THE vital key in the fight against altitude sickness. It’s also a major takeaway I will be employing back to the real world when I’m in the midst of a tough workout or a weird day. Mind blown.”



At the start of her journey, Moore shared a sunrise picture of herself with Mt Everest in the background, with the caption: “The power and energy contained in these mountains is humbling, to say the least.”

Moore also paid tribute to the climbers who lost their lives; at least 11 people have died during this climbing season alone. “The higher we go, the closer we are to those we have lost.... there’s less distance between us. There is much processing and digesting the impact of a journey like this. Gratitude is an understatement.”