Marc Jacobs' accessible new fashion line will include a Peanuts collaboration

The collection is called The Marc Jacobs and will feature ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, jewellery and accessories.

Marc Jacobs has announced the launch of his new brand, The Marc Jacobs. The new line will carry ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, jewellery and accessories, and will have a broad price range for wider accessibility.

The name comes from the American designer’s Instagram handle. Jacobs spoke to Vogue about his new collection: “We wanted to do something that is unlike the collections we are already doing, in that it is more item-y. These items are things that you could put together in your own way; it’s more personal styling than about having a full runway look.”

Each item in the collection begins with “the”: The Grunge Sweater, The Smock Dress and The Panama Pant, to name a few.

Jacobs said he was inspired by a lot of things, including music, art and pop culture. “But the thing that inspires me the most,” he said, “the thing I know the most about is fashion and style.”

“Different periods in fashion and the style of different times that I was either present for or I romanticised being alive during, are always the catalysts for us doing a collection, whether that be Runway or The Marc Jacobs.”

The brand will also feature collaborations, such as with Peanuts, New York magazine and Sofia Coppola, and will include a collection of tchotchkes called Trade-Marc. “The Marc Jacobs is really item-driven. It is about pieces, not necessarily a head-to-toe look. That includes keychains, tees, totes, etc. I love anything that had the authenticity and integrity of what it is.”

The Marc Jacobs is available worldwide in Marc Jacobs stores and marcjacobs.com.