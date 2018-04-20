Mariah Carey to perform in Singapore in November

SINGAPORE: Five-time Grammy Awards winner Mariah Carey is set to perform in Singapore again on Nov 3 this year.

The pop diva, who last performed in Singapore in 2014 at the National Stadium, will hold a one-night concert at The Star Theatre.

Tickets are priced at S$88, S$128, S$188, S$288, S$288 and S$348, according to organisers Live Nation.

Ticket sales will start on Apr 25 for Live Nation members, and Apr 27 for non-members at www.apactix.com or at booking hotline 31588588.



Carey, 48, is the best-selling female artiste of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date. Her hits include We Belong Together, Hero and Always Be My Baby.



Her 14th and most recent album, Me. I Am Mariah ... The Elusive Chanteuse, was released in 2014.



