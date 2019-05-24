Mariah Carey gets songwriting award, calls it an 'incredible honour’

Mariah Carey was honoured at the 64th Ivor Novellos in London. The awards, named after the Welsch composer and actor, are given out specifically for songwriting.

The Always Be My Baby singer received a Special International Award, which recognises her as “an extraordinary global talent” and “an impactful songwriter.”

The US superstar didn’t attend the ceremony, but she recorded a video message that said: “I rarely get acknowledged for my songwriting, which is the core of who I am, so I thank you so much for this incredible honour”

Other winners included The 1975, who won two awards: Songwriters of the Year and also Best Contemporary Song for Love It If We Made It. Ben Howard picked up the award for best song musically or lyrically for Nica Libres At Dusk, taken from his album Noonday Dreams.

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood won his sixth Ivor Novello for best original score for Phantom Thread, which starred Daniel Day-Lewis. Meanwhile, Dido picked up an award for outstanding song collection. The Thank You singer said: “For me it is sort of the most important award in a way because... I started as songwriter who happened to end up singing the songs in the end.”

