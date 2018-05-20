Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams dazzle at the after party

Royal wedding fashion: The new Duchess wore Stella McCartney, while Chopra was divine in Dior and Williams rocked Valentino.

SINGAPORE: Wedding ceremonies are lovely. But as anyone who’s ever been part of a wedding party can tell you, it’s the after party where memories are made.

Six hundred guests may have been at Windsor Castle to witness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trade their vows, but only a special 200 of them were invited to the post-reception at Frogmore House where the royal wedding fashion spectacle continued.

Advertisement

The new Duchess of Sussex changed out of her Givenchy wedding dress into a sleeveless, high-necked, silk crepe Stella McCartney creation, paired with Aquazzura shoes made of silky satin with baby blue soles.

(Photo: Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP)

(Photo: Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP)

(Photo: Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Photo: Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP)

The newlyweds drove to the reception in a Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero – manufactured in 1968, and converted to electric power.

The guest list for the after party has not been made public but, thanks to social media, we know Markle’s girlfriends, Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra and tennis star Serena Williams, were in attendance – and they looked incredible.

Chopra changed out of her custom lavender Vivienne Westwood suit and slipped into a stunning, sparkly Dior gown.

@priyankachopra x @dior #styledbymimicuttrell A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on May 19, 2018 at 11:37am PDT





@priyankachopra x @dior #styledbymimicuttrell A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on May 19, 2018 at 10:56am PDT





Williams went bold and graphic with a floral Valentino, complete with a Bulgari necklace and long braids.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 19, 2018 at 11:06am PDT









Frogmore House is located close to Windsor Castle. It was built in 1680 and has been home to many royals over the years.

Rumour has it, according to British tabloid Express, Harry had planned to turn the stately manor into a “disco”, with an ice cream truck and late-night snacks such as bacon and sausage sandwiches.

Well, you know how hungry the bride gets at the end of the evening. Bacon, approved.