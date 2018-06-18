Party inside a Ferris wheel when Marquee Singapore opens at MBS next year

TAO Group's Jason Strauss tells CNA Lifestyle how the American restaurant and nightlife brand Marquee will add 'diversity' to Singapore's clubbing scene when it opens at Marina Bay Sands in 2019.

SINGAPORE: Celebrity clubbing hotspot Marquee will make its Asian debut at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) next year.

It will be the brand name nightclub’s fourth outpost, after the Marquee Nightclub in New York, the Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, and the Marquee Nightclub at The Star – Sydney.

Famed for its carnivalesque atmosphere, big name DJs and celebrity parties, Marquee is owned and run by nightlife heavy hitters, the TAO group, which has garnered an international reputation over the years.

One of New York City’s longest running hotspots, Marquee NYC is known for being the location for Heidi Klum’s famous Halloween Party. More recently, it has hosted the likes of Jennifer Lopez at DJ Khaled’s post Video Music Awards bash.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas outpost is synonymous with big name residencies like Dash Berlin, Paul Oakenfold, French Montana and Travis Scott.

Jason Strauss, co-founder and partner of the Tao Group told CNA Lifestyle that Marquee Singapore “will not be a direct replica” of the other outlets.

“A key feature that sets it apart from the other nightclubs is the full-sized, eight-armed Ferris wheel,” he said. “With a photo booth located within each of the eight pods for guests to ride and take in a spectacular view of the nightclub.”

Marquee Singapore will be taking up the space formerly occupied by one of the two theatres at Marina Bay Sands. It will span across three different floors, with dramatically high ceilings of up to 21 metres.

According to Strauss, the TAO group was excited to collaborate again with Marina Bay Sands, following the launch of LAVO Singapore. The Italian restaurant and rooftop bar opened at MBS in January.

“Singapore has a very vibrant nightlife – there are tonnes of great bars and lounges, and also one of the best clubs in the world,” he said.

“With Marquee Singapore, we are hoping to add some diversity to the existing mix with the introduction of brand new spaces.”

With another big brand name club entering the Singapore nightlife scene, how does Strauss reckon Marquee will hold up against local icons like Zouk?

“The Zouk family are our friends, and we have a tremendous amount of respect for them and for their legacy as the pioneers of the club scene in Singapore,” he said. “I feel there are enough party-goers in Singapore to support us both.”

Strauss added that Marquee’s location within MBS will help differentiate the brand. “Marina Bay Sands allows us to create a very unique and dynamic setting for club-goers, and will offer a one-of-a-kind clubbing experience nowhere seen in the region,” he said.

And TAO Group will not be stopping here. Strauss hinted at other dining and entertainment concepts the group will be launching in collaboration with MBS.

“You can definitely expect to see something new, unique and exciting from us – more details will be shared at a later stage,” he said.