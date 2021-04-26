MasterChef Singapore crowns Season 2 winner – after close battle separated by 1 point

Twenty-four-year-old engineering student Derek Cheong edged out private tutor Leon Lim in the finale with his three-course meal.

There’s a new MasterChef in town and the honour belongs to engineering student Derek Cheong after he edged out competitor Leon Lim by a single point in the finale of MasterChef Singapore Season 2.

The 24-year-old Cheong emerged victorious during the final battle on Sunday (Apr 25) where the finalists each had to prepare a three-course meal, featuring an appetiser, main dish and dessert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MasterChef Singapore Season 2 finalists Leon Lim (left) and Derek Cheong. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Cheong prepared a four seasons-inspired menu while Lim, a private tutor, created interpretations of his favourite hawker dishes.

Judges Audra Morrice, Damian D’Silva and Bjorn Shen had to score each dish out of 10 points and in the end, Cheong was awarded 78 points out of a possible 90, while Lim scored 77 points.

Cheong took home more than S$100,000 worth of prizes including S$22,000 cash, a book publishing deal with Marshall Cavendish, more that S$3,000 worth of Nespresso products, household and kitchen appliances, a staycation and spa package from Fullerton Hotel, as well as internship opportunities with chefs D’Silva and Shen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Derek's appetiser: Spring Gazpacho, featuring poached prawns and langoustine, cucumber gazpacho and stuffed zucchini blossom. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Both Cheong and Lim will also continue to be supported by Mediacorp in their cooking pursuit, including with an opportunity to be commercially represented by The Celebrity Agency.

“This is it – I am Singapore’s next MasterChef,” said Cheong in a statement. “This is really a dream come true for me. When I was younger, I imagined myself one day to be in the MasterChef kitchen carrying that trophy, with confetti falling around me. I feel like I am one step closer to fulfilling my dream of opening my own restaurant to showcase who I am on a plate.”

MasterChef Singapore Season 2 winner Derek Cheong gets his dream of being showered with confetti. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Advertisement

Cheong added that he had “grown tremendously as a cook” in the MasterChef kitchen.

“I believe this life-changing experience will allow me to soar to greater heights and guide me in my journey to become a professional chef.”

The second season of the cooking competition saw a total of 10 episodes – up from eight in the previous season. This season, the focus was on “hyperlocalism”, featuring Singapore’s multicultural cuisine.

Derek’s main dish: The Colours of Fall, featuring spiced duck breast, squash puree, roasted fall vegetables and orange maple soy glaze. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Derek’s dessert: Summer Pina Colada, featuring pineapple rum soup, mango passionfruit gelee, coconut sago and pineapple pink peppercorn sorbet. (Photo: Mediacorp)

The Top 12 contestants included singer Inch Chua and the son of a Top 10 contestant from the show’s first season.

The first season of MasterChef Singapore ran in 2018 where Zander Ng was crowned the inaugural winner. In the final cook-off, he and runner-up Genevieve Lee had to create a five-course Asian-inspired banquet.