McDonald's brings back curry sauce bottle in Singapore

Lifestyle

McDonald's brings back curry sauce bottle in Singapore

Curry sauce bottle by McDonald's Singapore
Curry sauce bottle with McNuggets and Spicy Chicken McNuggets. (Photo: McDonald's Singapore)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: McDonald’s Singapore is bringing back the curry sauce bottle just in time for the whole family to share this June holidays.

From Thursday (May 30), fans of the much-loved condiment will be able to purchase up to four bottles with every box of McNuggets, an extra value meal or a happy sharing box.

It is not available for purchase with the McNuggets happy meal.

Each bottle costs S$5.50. They can be bought at any McDonald’s outlet in Singapore, while stocks last.

Complimenting the curry sauce bottle, the spicy chicken McNuggets is also making a return with a selection of 6 pieces, 9 pieces or 20 pieces.

McDonald’s also announced on Tuesday several new items in their menu: the french onion shaker fries, purple sweet potato waffle cone and KIT KAT McFlurry.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets by McDonald's Singapore
Spicy Chicken McNuggets. (Photo: McDonald's Singapore)

French Onion Shaker Fries by McDonald's Singapore
French Onion Shaker Fries. (Photo: McDonald's Singapore)

The purple sweet potato waffle cone will be available exclusively at all dessert kiosks for a limited time only, while stocks last.

The KIT KAT McFlurry is available at all outlets, dessert kiosks and via McDelivery, while stocks last.

Purple Sweet Potato Waffle Cone and KIT KAT McFlurry by McDonald's Singapore
Purple Sweet Potato Waffle Cone and KIT KAT McFlurry are also available. (Photo: McDonald's Singapore)

Source: CNA/na(aj)

Tagged Topics

Bookmark