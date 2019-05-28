McDonald's brings back curry sauce bottle in Singapore

SINGAPORE: McDonald’s Singapore is bringing back the curry sauce bottle just in time for the whole family to share this June holidays.

From Thursday (May 30), fans of the much-loved condiment will be able to purchase up to four bottles with every box of McNuggets, an extra value meal or a happy sharing box.

It is not available for purchase with the McNuggets happy meal.

Each bottle costs S$5.50. They can be bought at any McDonald’s outlet in Singapore, while stocks last.

Complimenting the curry sauce bottle, the spicy chicken McNuggets is also making a return with a selection of 6 pieces, 9 pieces or 20 pieces.

McDonald’s also announced on Tuesday several new items in their menu: the french onion shaker fries, purple sweet potato waffle cone and KIT KAT McFlurry.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets. (Photo: McDonald's Singapore)

French Onion Shaker Fries. (Photo: McDonald's Singapore)

The purple sweet potato waffle cone will be available exclusively at all dessert kiosks for a limited time only, while stocks last.

The KIT KAT McFlurry is available at all outlets, dessert kiosks and via McDelivery, while stocks last.