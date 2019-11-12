McDonald’s Singapore is launching a Hello Kitty carrier for your fries and drink

We are the first country in the world to get this limited edition carrier on Thursday (Nov 14) at 7am. Wear comfortable shoes to queue.

Have you always wanted a cuter way to carry around your fries and drink?

Come Thursday (Nov 14) at 7am, you can carry them in style with the Hello Kitty meal carrier from McDonald's – or hang them from your car headrest using the adjustable strap.

That’s provided you can get your hands on the all-new, limited-edition carriers in the first place.

Last year’s My Melody Holders sold out in a flash with people queuing hours before they were supposed to go on sale.

The Hello Kitty carrier is making its global debut in Singapore. It costs S$7.90 with purchase of any Extra Value Meal or Doubles Feast, and you are limited to just two carriers per transaction.

The carriers will be sold at all McDonald’s outlets (except Tampines Shell, Hougang Shell and Tampines Kiosk) through the front counters and Self-Ordering Kiosks.

It’s a while stocks last offer so you know what that means: Prepare to queue or pay more on Carousell.

The Hello Kitty Instagram filter. (Photo: McDonald's Singapore)

For those who want to do neither, you can still join the fun with the special Hello Kitty Instagram Stories filter via the filters tab on McDonald’s Singapore's Instagram page from Tuesday (Nov 12).

You won’t get a kawaii carrier but you will have a photo on yourself with a Hello Kitty bow on your head when you take a selfie.

