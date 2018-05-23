Mediacorp launches Young Creators Project to nurture local creative talent

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp has launched the Young Creators Project to nurture and grow Singapore's creative talent pool.

The talent development initiative is supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and aims to provide budding content creators with resources and skills through several means including funding support, mentorship and access to production resources.

In June last year, these "young creators" were paired with mentors who were either an executive producer, director, writer or cameraman from Mediacorp Studios, Mediacorp said in a media release on Wednesday (May 23).

A scene from "Debt", one of 11 short films produced under the Young Creators Project initiative.

The mentors had offered them "valuable advice and insights", from the story pitching process to the actual production work-in-progress, they said.

A total of 11 short films have been produced by students from Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic and are all available for viewing on Toggle.

A scene from "52", one of 11 short films produced under the Young Creators Project initiative.

“The Young Creators Project is one of the ways we are nurturing local creative talent and providing the platforms for them to showcase their work. We’ve gained new perspectives from working with them too. These students come with fresh ideas for storytelling and are keen to experiment with new formats," Mediacorp's chief content officer Doreen Neo said in a media release.

"Nurturing the next generation of content creators is a great way to encourage new story ideas that will keep local public service content fresh and relevant for Singapore audiences, especially among the millennials. IMDA is happy to support this Mediacorp initiative, and we look forward to the emergence of more innovative ideas by our aspiring young talent," said Ms Dorothy Lai, IMDA's director of public service media and assessment.