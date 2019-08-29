Sign up for this year's Mediacorp Subaru car challenge at a roadshow on Aug 31

Now in its 18th edition, the Last Palm Standing competition is set to take place on Nov 2 at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza.

This year marks the 18th edition of the Mediacorp Subaru Last Palm Standing car challenge, one of Asia’s largest and toughest endurance competitions. Previously called Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge, the event is set to take place at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza on Nov 2.

For the first time in the competition’s history, contestants can sign up on the spot to take part in the car challenge during a special roadshow on Saturday (Aug 31) at Cathay Cineleisure from 12pm to 8pm.

Analiza Mokhtar, winner of the Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge 2018 with her daughter, as well as Ms Irene Lim, Chief Customer Officer of Mediacorp and Mr Glenn Tan, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Tan Chong International Limited. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Visitors can also try out the mini 18-minute endurance challenge to get a small taste of what the competition entails. After the roadshow, details will be shared for people to sign up online to ballot for any unfilled spots.

The Mediacorp Charity Challenge is also making a comeback this year to raise funds for the President’s Star Charity in support of the President’s Challenge. Celebrities taking part include Sheila Sim, Ya Hui, He Ying Ying, Denise Camilla Tan, Joel Choo, Nick Teo, Jarrell Huang and Ke Le.

You can rub shoulders with them at the roadshow; they’ll make an appearance between 4pm and 5pm.



The winner – the last person with his or her hand on the car – of this year’s Mediacorp Subaru Last Palm Standing car challenge will receive a brand-new Subaru XV 2.0i-S EyeSight worth S$76,800, without Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

The COE will be awarded to the winner if he or she beats the record of the longest time ever clocked – 82 hours and 16 minutes – set in 2014.

Last year’s winner, Analiza Mokhtar, did it in a time of 75 hours, 17 minutes and 58 seconds, walking away with a Subaru 2.0i-S worth more than S$70,000. It was her 12th attempt at the prize after taking part almost every year since 2005; she came in second in 2016.