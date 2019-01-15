Meet Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and Gemma Chan in Singapore on Feb 14

Here’s how fans can catch these Marvel superheroes at Marina Bay Sands this Valentine's Day.

After the spectacle that was the Avengers: Infinity War fan event last April, Marvel’s biggest superheroes are once again descending upon Singapore shores on Feb 14.

This time, it’s the newest superhero to the Marvel cinematic universe (MCU) family – Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson.

The Best Actress Oscar winner who plays the title role (as well as the cosmic hero’s alter ego Carol Danvers) will be joined by Samuel L. Jackson, who plays fan favourite superspy Nick Fury, and Crazy Rich Asians’ Gemma Chan, who is taking on the role of Minn-Erva (also known as Doctor Minerva – a Kree geneticist and spy). The film’s directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will also be in attendance.

The stars will be in town to meet and greet fans at a red carpet publicity event held at Marina Bay Sands for the highly anticipated Captain Marvel, which will be released in Singapore on Mar 7.

Singapore will be the only Asian stop for the film’s publicity tour.



Similar to previous Hollywood blockbuster red carpet events held in Singapore, fans will get the chance of a selfie or an autograph with the film’s stars. The event, which will be held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, is open to the public with no fee.



For safety and security reasons, there is a limit to the number of fans allowed into the Fan Event venue. Therefore, all attendees will be required to pre-register and collect their ticket in person on Feb 10 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Level B2, Hall F. Registration will commence at 10am and will run until tickets are fully redeemed.

Fans must have a valid Marina Bay Sands or SISTIC ticketing account, and will need to provide their account details in order to register for the event in person. If they do not have either, it is highly recommended that they sign up for one prior to the Feb 10 registration day via this link.

Here are some important points to note for registration and ticket collection:

• A photo ID (passport or NRIC) is required to register in person.

• A valid Marina Bay Sands or SISTIC ticketing account is required for registration.

• For safety and security reasons, there is a limit to the number of fans allowed into the Fan Event venue. Therefore, tickets will be issued on a first-come-first-served basis.

• Fans must be physically present to register for themselves and cannot register on behalf of anyone else.

• Tickets are non-transferable and fans may be subject to ID verification checks on the day of the Fan Event. The organisers have the right to deny access to those with tickets that have been transferred or tampered with.

• While there is no age limit, children aged 13 and below will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

• Information on admission to the Fan Event will be provided at the point of registration and ticket collection.

• Members of the public attending the event will be subject to security checks.

Captain Marvel is making history as MCU’s first female-led solo superhero movie. Set in the 1990s, this film is essentially a prequel to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the story of Carol Danvers becoming one of the universe's most powerful heroes in time before Captain America and Iron Man came to prominence.

Click on marinabaysands.com/captainmarvel for more details of the fan event.