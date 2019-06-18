Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine reveals he has throat cancer and is undergoing treatment

The singer-guitarist also announced cancellations for upcoming shows but says the band will still be in the studio working on the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia.

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has revealed that he’s suffering from throat cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

The singer and guitarist made the announcement on Jun 17 and posted a statement on social media. He said the band will have to cancel “most shows this year” but assured fans that they will still make their commitment for 2019 Megacruise, slated for Oct 13 to 18, "in some form".

Mustaine said: "I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.”

Meanwhile, the 57-year-old said he and the rest of the band – guitarist Kiko Loureiro, bassist David Ellefson and drummer Dirk Verbeuren – are still working on the follow-up to their 2016 album, Dystopia, and he “can’t wait for everyone to hear.” Mustaine also said that the band would be “back on the road ASAP.”

He ended the post on a grateful note: “I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more.”

Mustaine formed the thrash metal band in 1983 after getting fired from Metallica. They released their first album Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good! in 1985. The Grammy-winning group has released more than a dozen albums since then.

