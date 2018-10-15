Meghan and Harry arrive in Australia for first overseas tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle landed in Australia on Monday a day before the official start of their first overseas tour as a married couple.

It is the second tour of Australia by the younger generation of royals, after Prince William, Kate and their eldest son, George, visited in 2014.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a low-key arrival to a wet and wintery Australia after a weekend spent celebrating the marriage of their relative Princess Eugenie and following an overnight commercial flight with Qantas.

The official visit begins on Tuesday in Sydney, where they will be welcomed by Australia's Governor-General Peter Cosgrove – the queen's official representative – and his wife Lynne.

The royal couple are also set to ride a ferry across Sydney Harbour past the Opera House, as well as watch an indigenous contemporary dance troupe, and meet two koalas and their joeys at the Taronga Zoo. The couple will meet farmers affected by a severe drought on Wednesday.

Their trip coincides with the Invictus Games to be held in Sydney from October 20-27. The games founded by Harry are an international paralympic-style event for military personnel wounded in action.

Harry and Meghan will also visit New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji during their tour.

The final leg coincides with the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in New Zealand – the first country to give women the right to vote.

Meghan is expected to speak at a suffrage anniversary celebration in Wellington on October 28.

The couple will have a chance to watch members of the New Zealand defence force perform the haka – the traditional warrior dance popularised globally by the nation's rugby team – at a governor's reception earlier that afternoon.

Meghan has previously visited New Zealand as a tourist in 2014. Prince Harry has been to all four countries, but on his own.

Australia, a constitutional monarchy whose head of state is the British monarch, voted in 1999 against becoming a republic.

Support for a republic hovered around 50 per cent in a January poll, a level largely unchanged in recent years, and there is little appetite to put the issue back on the agenda.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who took the top job in August after a backbench revolt ousted predecessor Malcolm Turnbull, is a constitutional monarchist.

The couple will be accompanied by a staff of 10 and a substantially larger swarm of reporters from all the major British papers and TV broadcasters.

