Meghan and Harry release official photos of their UK royal wedding

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Monday thanked all those involved in their lavish wedding at the weekend as they released official photographs from their big day.

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Monday thanked all those involved in their lavish wedding at the weekend as they released official photographs from their big day.

Harry and Meghan, now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, tied the knot on Saturday at Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth's home to the west of London, in a splendid display of British royal pomp and ceremony.

Advertisement

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday," Harry's office Kensington Palace said in a statement.

"They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world."

The couple also issued three official portrait pictures taken by Alexi Lubomirski.

One shows the couple pictured in the castle's Green Drawing Room flanked by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and Harry's father, the heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also includes the 92-year-old queen and her husband Prince Philip, 96, sitting alongside, together with Harry's elder brother Prince William, his wife Kate and Charles's second wife Camilla.

A second has just the couple with the bridesmaids and page boys, including beaming a Prince George and Princess Charlotte, two of William's young children. The third was a black and white picture of the newlyweds taken on the castle's East Terrace.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alistair Smout)