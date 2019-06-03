Meghan Markle is a victim of racism, says friend Priyanka Chopra

The actress says the treatment the Duchess has been getting is because many people can’t accept a biracial woman in the royal family.

Actress Priyanka Chopra has claimed that her friend, Meghan Markle – the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry’s wife – is “100 per cent” a victim of racism.

In an interview with UK’s The Sunday Times, the Baywatch actress said she believes that the treatment Markle has been getting from the media, is, in part, to do with many people not being able to accept a biracial woman in the royal family.

“Of course it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason. But the beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this,” Chopra said. "A lot of people got to know her after everything [once she started dating Harry], but I knew her before and she's the same chick."

Actress Priyanka Chopra has been friends with Meghan Markle for several years. (Photo: AFP / Loic Venance)

The two women have been friends for several years after first meeting at a dinner. “We just connected on how we see the world and as girls. Meghan is such a progressive, modern girl. She's what the world is today – a self-made woman who looks like each one of us. I mean, she's stunning. But she is so completely herself."

Chopra added: “Now that she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did. We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She’s always been the girl wanting to move the needle.”

Markle and Chopra have also been on the receiving end of rumours. They were said to be feuding when the Duchess didn’t attend Chopra’s wedding to singer Nick Jonas and Chopra didn’t attend Markle’s baby shower. The actress has denied that their friendship is in trouble.

Meanwhile, Markle was recently called “nasty” by US president Donald Trump. The president was asked in an interview with UK paper The Sun if he was sorry he wouldn’t be meeting the Duchess, who is on maternity leave, during his state visit to the UK as she “wasn’t so nice about him” during the presidential campaign. Markle had called Trump out for being divisive and misogynistic.

Trump replied: “No, I didn't know that. No, I hope she is OK. I didn't know that, no. So what can I say? No, I didn't know that she was nasty."

He added that he thought it was "nice" to have an American princess. According to E! Online, Prince Harry is expected to meet Trump during the visit.