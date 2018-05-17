Megharryccino anyone? Bakery serves up royal wedding coffees

Lifestyle

Coffee fans can celebrate the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry to actress Meghan Markle by sipping a special type of hot drink - the "Megharrycino".

An image of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle is seen on top of a cup of coffee being sold ahead of their forthcoming wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

WINDSOR, England: Coffee fans can celebrate the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry to actress Meghan Markle by sipping a special type of hot drink: the "Megharrycino".

A bakery in the picturesque town of Windsor, where Britain's sixth-in-line to the throne will marry his American fiancée on Saturday, is serving up cappuccino and latte coffees topped with a frothy portrait of the couple.

Surrounded by Union Jack bunting and a large cut-out of the pair, baristas at Heidi's bakery use a special machine to reproduce an image of one of Harry and Markle's engagement pictures onto the froth with coffee.

Priced at 4.50 pounds (US$6), the drinks, which Heidi bakery co-owner of Edward Durkin described as "unique", are more expensive than usual coffees but were proving popular on Wednesday morning with a steady stream of customers ordering them.

"I'm afraid to spoil it," customer Ann Brooker, 78, said, hesitant to drink her coffee at first before tucking in. "That's the nearest to a kiss you're going to get from Harry," her husband Alan joked.

(US$1 = 0.7424 pounds)

(Reporting by Emily Roe; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

