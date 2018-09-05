Mel B's court order: No drugs or alcohol eight hours before and during custody of Madison

The ruling is part of a bitter dispute with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte over custody of their seven-year-old daughter.

SINGAPORE: Former Spice Girl Melanie Brown, better known as Mel B, has been ordered by a Los Angeles judge to undergo random drug and alcohol testing for four months.

The hearing, which took place on Sep 4, was part of a custody battle between Brown and her ex-husband, film producer Stephen Belafonte, for their seven-year-old daughter Madison.

This comes after a former nanny, who cared for Madison and 11-year-old Angel, Brown’s daughter with actor Eddie Murphy, accused Brown in court on Aug 31 of allowing her drinking to affect her parenting.

Judge Mark Juhas of the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled that Brown and Belafonte would not be allowed to take drugs or drink alcohol eight hours before taking custody of Madison, and for the duration that they were with her, Sky News reported.

The couple were married from 2007 to 2017 and separated in 2016, after which Brown took out a temporary restraining order against Belafonte, accusing him of physical, verbal and psychological abuse.

She has another daughter, 19-year-old Phoenix, from an earlier marriage to Dutch dancer Jimmy Gulzar.

Since 2013, the 43-year-old has been a judge on the reality competition show America’s Got Talent.