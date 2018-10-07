Melania Trump draws flak for her choice of attire – again

The US First Lady just can’t seem to get her sartorial act right.

When in Rome, do as the Romans, the adage goes. But when in Egypt, do as… Indiana Jones?

Advertisement

Well, Melania Trump – aka FLOTUS (First Lady of the United States) – did. And promptly received flak for it.

On Sat, Oct 6, FLOTUS was photographed wearing a mannish ensemble that paired a shirt-and-tie with a straw-coloured blazer and matching Panama hat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To her credit, the outfit would probably have scored brownie points with fashion pundits anywhere else. Except that she had Sphinxes and the Pyramids of Giza in the background.

Naturally, this sent the Twitterati into a tizzy, prompting users like @normantheasian to compare her to Indy.

Why does #MelaniaTrump look like she’s trying to hunt down the lost ark? pic.twitter.com/zO183a1QiD — The Don (@normantheasian) October 6, 2018

Other users, like @RBonner, thought she resembled a vintage Michael Jackson.



Smooth Criminal is my favorite Melania Trump video. pic.twitter.com/WLFkppnXoA — Bob Bonner (@RBonner_) October 6, 2018

Melania responded to these comments by telling the press that “I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.”

Earlier in the tour – FLOTUS’s first solo foreign trip that took her to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt – Melania was also criticised for donning a pith helmet, a symbol of colonialism on the continent.

In June, she drew ire when she wore a now-infamous Army-green jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” printed on the back in block capitals. She was then visiting immigrant children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border in Texas.