Melissa McCarthy in talks to play Ursula in The Little Mermaid remake

Melissa McCarthy might be going under the sea.

The 48-year-old actress is in talks to play Ursula for Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, according to Variety. The movie comes after Disney released a string of live-action films based on their animated classics, such as the recent Aladdin, Dumbo, The Jungle Book and Cinderella.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Little Mermaid will be loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale of a mermaid named Ariel who yearns to have legs after falling in love with a prince. She strikes a deal with the sea witch Ursula who grants her wish in exchange for her voice.



Rob Marshall, who directed Mary Poppins Returns, will take on directing duties. Songs from the original 1989 animated film will be included in the live-action film, as well as new songs from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.



Disney will release The Lion King next month which stars Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala.