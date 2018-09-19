Men: Here’s a roundup of the best Fall/Winter 2018 trends you must know

The Fall/Winter 2018 menswear runways were awash with what seemed like every trend imaginable – some more wearable than others, of course. While some designers took cues from rodeo cowboys, others looked to streetwear for inspiration.

Kim Jones, in his swansong for Louis Vuitton menswear, rolled out a series of patchwork leggings in cashmere, oversized football jersey and metallic sweatpants. Elsewhere, Donatella Versace paid homage to the 90s with the classic Amore e Psiche and Sipario house prints from its Home collection, adoring men’s silk shirt.

Then, there were classic styles we know will stand the test of time. Take for example, Hermes. Oversized sweaters in luxurious cashmere, immaculately tailored trousers together with perfectly cut coats – these are garments you buy for keeps.

Elsewhere, Kris Van Assche sent out models decked out in classic double-breasted suits, albeit cut slimmer with added embellishments to lend it a modern touch.

CNA Lifestyle picks five of the season’s best trends to give a spin.

CHECKS

Dries Van Noten, Fendi and Versace pulled out all the stops to make this classic print stand out. (Art: Chern Ling)

A perennial favourite among fashion designers. Labels such as Fendi, Dries Van Noten and Versace pulled out all the stops to make this classic print – from tartan to windowpane, Prince of Wales to plaids – a standout. Reimagined in suits, shirts and outerwear, this season’s iteration is far from boring and safe. These are not your grandfather’s checks.

STRIPES

Maison Margiela, Boss and Dior Homme want you to earn your stripes. (Art: Chern Ling)

Rendered on suits at Maison Margiela and Boss, printed on sweaters and T-shirts at Dior Homme and Hermes. Make stripes a mainstay in your wardrobe this season.

RODEO

The direction is west, as in the Wild West seen in DSquared2, Calvin Klein and Dries Van Noten. (Art: Chern Ling)

One of the biggest trends for Fall/Winter 2018 is going Western. Canadian twins Dean and Dan Caten lead the way with their intoxicating take on the Wild West at DSquared2. Think patchwork shirts and cowboy hats (yes, they’re back). Elsewhere, Raf Simons also referenced the rodeo in Calvin Klein 205W29NYC. Instead of a form-fitting silhouette, Dries Van Noten sent his models out in oversized cowboy shirts with fringe and baggy trousers.

BROWN

The brown trend as interpreted by Balmain, Dior Homme and Louis Vuitton. (Art: Chern Ling)

It isn’t necessarily the easiest hue to master, but brown is the colour du jour this season. For his finale for Louis Vuitton, Kim Jones rolled out a collection of chocolate delights, from turtleneck jumpers to utilitarian outerwear. Meanwhile, Kris Van Assche’s swansong at Dior Homme was a brilliant brown turnout of suits, coats and baggy trousers. Just pick a shade that’s right for your skin tone.

PRINTS

Bananas, flame, lipsticks ... you name it, it's all back as seen in Prada, Hermes and Versace. (Art: Chern Ling)

Bright and loud prints for Fall/Winter – who would have thought? Then again, it’s a perfect trend for people who live in a perpetual summer. Muccia Prada has brought back her past prints – bananas, flame, lipsticks and more – into her collection. Versace, loud as usual, has a burst of every rainbow hue imaginable with the Amore e Psiche and Sipario prints on silk shirts, while Hermes is all about statement jumpers.