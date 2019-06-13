Up your style game: The biggest trends in men's casual footwear right now

Hiking boots, chunky sneakers, leather slippers and – yes – even sports sandals are all the rage right now. "Casual" is clearly having a moment.

Classic brogues or Oxfords are perennial essentials, but what if a guy’s looking to incorporate a trend or two into his shoe collection or widen his casual footwear options?



You won’t be surprised to know that sneakers are still a key trend for Spring/Summer, along with chunky soles and dad sneaker styles that were all the rage last year. If you haven’t quite caught on to the trend yet, perhaps it’s time to try a pair – you’ll find an even wider variety of options available this season.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, the athleisure game is strong this Spring/Summer, as you’ll see from this list of footwear must-haves that are geared for the mood and lightness of the season. With shorts being a big trend on the runways too, you’ll also want some casual slip-ons or sandals to work a breezier look.



CHUNKY SNEAKERS

(Photo: Versace, art: Jasper Loh)

Like it or not, the chunky sneaker trend will be hanging around for quite a while. Dad sneakers are still enjoying a moment, although you don’t necessarily have to go down that route – trainers and the "sock" sneaker are equally au courant too.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Brands are playing with all sorts of textural and colour combinations on these sporty shoes and you should experiment with them too. But if there’s one hue you absolutely need in your sneaker collection for Spring/Summer (which, really, will work for years from now too), it’s white – classic, fresh and as much a statement-making shade as red, green, yellow or blue.



"TOURIST" SANDALS

(Photo: MSGM, art: Jasper Loh)

Those who have always mocked the Teva-sandal-with-socks pairing worn by many an unfashionable tourist will now have to eat their words. The sports sandal is one of the most prominent shoe trends on the runways this season – for both men and women.



Men, however, will find them easier to pull off than women – make them your go-to with casual slacks and a hoodie, or a coordinated beach get-up. Bonus: They’re great for sweaty feet and don’t look as sloppy as flip-flops do. Don’t ever attempt adding socks to the equation though, unless you’ve got enough ’tude to fill every space you walk into.



HIKING BOOTS

(Photo: Dior Homme, art: Jasper Loh)

Off the mountain trail and onto the runway – hiking boot-inspired shoes are yet another new athleisure fashion fave. It doesn’t matter whether you buy them from a sports gear store or Dior – this season, these sturdy boots are meant to be worn with everything (and not just your hiking gear), or as a stand-in for your sneakers on days when you feel like spiffing up a casual ensemble.

LEATHER ESPADRILLES

(Photo: Giorgio Armani, art: Jasper Loh)

This casual slip-on shoe gets an upgrade this season with luxe materials, such as suede and leather, and interesting details. Of course, it’s the perfect footwear for your next holiday, but don’t forget that the luxury version can take you to more places too – casual Fridays in the office or even dining in finer establishments. Think of it as the new velvet loafer – they’ll fill the gap between formal and casual without much trouble.



LUXE SLIDES

(Photo: Issey Miyake, art: Jasper Loh))

Are Teva sandals too "street" for your fashion sensibilities? Make slides your essential weekend footwear instead. Ditch the Adidas pool slides and find a pair that’s fit for vacationing at the likes of Capri or the French Riviera – think leather, light colours, and little to zero details.



Alternatively, with logo mania still going on strong, you can head in the opposite direction – consider investing in a designer pair with a brand name or monogram splashed across the strap – these will definitely not go unnoticed.

