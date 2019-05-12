Just for kicks: A roundup of the coolest sneakers you want to own

There's nothing traditional about these cool options. Trendy, youthful and on point – sneakerheads, rejoice.

Ah, sneakers. What will we do without them? Once the footwear choice of school kids, skateboarders and athletes, it has come of age and become a catwalk staple.

They're worn with just about everything, from impeccable suits to rugged denims. And thanks to an influx of designers and brands that are continuously transforming the sneaker's versatile appeal, there's now a pair for every occasion.

Yes, that means you can also wear the kicks with your traditional Malay outfit this Hari Raya Puasa. CNA Lifestyle has done all the legwork and shortlisted five pairs that'll up your sartorial game in an instant.



HOT STUFF

Sneaker, S$710, Off-White from Mr Porter. (Photo: Mr Porter, art: Chern Ling)

Indulge your inner Hypebeast with a pair that's made for your festive #OOTD.

Tip: Draw attention to all the signature details with neutral tones in your ensemble.

BACK TO THE FUTURE

Sneaker, US$325 (S$443), Y-3 from Matches Fashion. (Photo: Matches Fashion, art: Chern Ling)

Mix tradition with futurism via this sleek pair of sneakers, what with its aerodynamic, sports-inspired silhouette and innovative fabrication.

Tip: Wear head-to-toe white to double the impact.



DIFFUSION EFFECT

Sneaker, US$599 (S$816), Adidas by Raf Simons from Farfetch. (Photo: FarFetch, art: Chern Ling)

Raf Simons' collaboration with Adidas has yielded many arresting designs, and this pair of kicks takes the cake for its catchy gradient colourways and cut-out details.

Tip: Enhance the ombre effect when you match solid-coloured socks with the shoes.

BRIGHT SPARK

Sneaker,US$400 (S$545), Common Projects from SSense. (Photo: SSense, art: Chern Ling)

For the maestro who isn't afraid to make a statement, a pair of sneakers in electric neon will do the trick. The shoe's white sole not only adds contrast, but also grounds it with a dose of classicism that feels modern and fresh.

Tip: Step out in an equally colourful outfit and see how the shoe shines even more.



VISUAL ART

Sneaker, S$279, Nike. (Photo: Nike, art: Chern Ling)

Sneakers can add textural depth to your outfit, too. Just take a look at this iteration from Nike: From its striking colour panels to graphic motifs, the shoe is the final word on bold.

Tip: Play up the sneaker's tech-inspired outlook with accents of silver, courtesy of a brooch or cuff.

