The striped tee is the single most versatile wardrobe staple — we have five ways to prove it

The nautical appeal of the Breton tee – or mariner striped T-shirt – dates back to the 1800s when the French Navy created it as part of its uniform. But it was Coco Chanel (yes, the Coco Chanel) who brought the seafaring ways of the striped tee to the mainstream, and it has since been adopted by designers such as Yves Saint Laurent, Jean Paul Gaultier and Hedi Slimane, to name a few.

One of the most enduring trends on the fashion runways, this versatile classic is also favoured by men who have shaped pop culture as we know it: Pablo Picasso, James Dean, Paul Newman, Kurt Cobain, Andy Warhol, are just a few names that may ring a bell.

While the pattern may be simple, you can always dial up the ways to wear the humble striped tee. Here's a little style inspiration.

THE ROCK STUD



Cotton striped tee, by Uniqlo. Faux leather jacket and cotton denim jeans, both by H&M. Suede leather chelsea boots, by Loro Piana.

Channel your inner Elvis with a biker jacket over your striped tee. It’s sleek, stylish and adds a dangerous edge to your ensemble.

TIP: Instead of black jeans, try a pair of white ones instead. They’re less predictable and make you look dialled in and so darn cool.

THE CLASSIC MAN



Cotton striped tee, by Uniqlo. Wool-blend pants, by H&M. Canvas hi-tops, by Converse.

Sometimes, simple is best. A classic long-sleeved striped tee paired with a pair of black tailored trousers – not jeans – elevates your sartorial standing from zero to hero subtly.

TIP: If you’re tall and lanky, consider a pair of high-waisted wide-legged trousers instead of slim-fit pants. Think artistic and romantic.

THE SARTORIALIST



Cotton striped tee, by Uniqlo. Mohair sweater, by COS. Wool-blend pants, by Urban Revivo. Beret, by Loewe. Leather sneakers, by Coach.

Make like Pablo Picasso and work with a pair of wide-legged checked trousers and a flat cap. A pair of luxurious leather sneakers hit the sartorial sweet spot and add a modern touch.

TIP: If you’re new to clashing prints, remember the golden rule of mismatching pattern sizes if you want to ace that game.

THE OUTDOOR LAD



Cotton striped tee, by Uniqlo. Cotton fisherman vest, by Mountain Research from Supplies & Co. Nylon quick-release belt, by Meanswhile from Supplies & Co. Cotton shorts, by Uniqlo. Cotton bucket hat and leather sneakers, both by Urban Revivo.

The nautical reference of the striped tee is best shown off with a pair of tailored shorts. But why play it safe? Up your style game with the latest utilitarian trend by layering a multifunctional utility jacket vest over your striped tee. A floppy bucket hat will let you stand out pier side.

TIP: You can also opt for a longer military vest for a casual weekend night out. Pair them with a pair of slim-cut black jeans and boots for a stylish finish.

THE PREP-STER



Cotton striped tee, by Uniqlo. Acrylic-blend knit vest, by H&M. Wool pants, by Sandro. Cotton socks, by Uniqlo. Calf leather loafers, by Tod's.

You can’t go wrong with a striped tee and a sleeveless vest. The look is instantly preppy, especially with a pair of chinos. It’s an ensemble that never goes out of style.

TIP: Raise your style stakes with an unexpected finishing touch. A pair of socks in red, green or yellow will do the trick.

Photography by Aik Chen, styling by Damian Huang, grooming by Lin Hongling, model Masato from Mannequin.​​​​​​​

