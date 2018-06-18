Cool down with a Merlion ice pop or an Esplanade-shaped durian ice cream
New homegrown artisanal ice cream shop Leeu SG is offering some locally-themed cool treats at the Esplanade.
SINGAPORE: Fancy having an ice pop in the shape of the Merlion? What about an Esplanade-shaped durian ice cream?
These two uniquely local cool treats are signature items at Leeu SG, a recently opened homegrown artisanal ice cream shop located at the Esplanade Mall.
Established by the husband-and-wife team of Jenn Wei Yeo and Valerie Liu, the shop – which means “lion” in the South African language of Afrikaans – offers hand-crafted ice cream treats with a local touch.
Its Merlion Ice Pop, for instance, is a rather patriotic-looking strawberry and vanilla-flavoured confection (that’s apparently even endorsed by the Singapore Tourism Board. Meanwhile, the Esplanade Ice Cream is made from fresh durian – and shaped to look like one.
The menu also includes soda floats with names like Zouk Out Cure, The Red Dot, the lychee-flavoured Sentosa Breeze and pandan-infused Old Timer. There are also items such as Fish Tail Soft Serve, which is made from the health food Blue Majik and Japanese fish-shaped waffles.
As part of its official opening, Leeu SG will be offering its two signature products at discounted prices this month: The Merlion Ice Pop is available for S$3.80 (U.P. S$4.80) while Esplanade Ice Cream is at S$8.80 (U.P. S$11.80).