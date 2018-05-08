Met Gala fashion: The outrageous, the hilarious and the Pope-iest

CNA Lifestyle takes an irreverent look at the Catholic-themed ball’s most eye-catching looks.

SINGAPORE: To celebrity-watchers, the annual Met Gala is like a birthday and Christmas morning rolled up into the shiniest, best-est present there is.

Every year, actors, pop stars, faux stars and models pull out all the stops and dress to the nines – if “nines” is code for outrageous and slightly insane – for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute ball.

This year’s theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. And worry as pop cultural commentators did, guests stayed away from blasphemy and embraced the influence that art and imagery from the church has had on fashion.

Although, lucky for us, there were more than a few abominations on the red carpet.

Sarah Jessica Parker can't believe she managed to steal this much stuff from the Romanian church down the street.



"I just walked right out like this and no one stopped me!" SJP said to people walking away from her. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bAW6QKGh4f — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 8, 2018





Looks like Kim Kardashian lost a lot of weight. I'd say about 75kg worth of dragon-energy, Trump-loving, slavery-was-a-choice dead weight. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/TFLC7DFeTv — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 8, 2018









Cardi B is what they should have held up in The Conjuring to scare Valak away. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/PrFtitJEmd — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 8, 2018





Lana Del Rey brought her own dinner cutlery. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/LHMWOYEFLW — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 8, 2018





After posing this photo, Katy Perry flew up a tree and pooped on Taylor Swift's car. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/P826LqE7xv — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 8, 2018





Alex Rodriguez helping Jennifer Lopez up after she stepped into a puddle of feathers. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/RSXPAUEAMy — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 8, 2018









Frances McDormand reveals the little-known downside of washing your hair with organic products. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/SQYVZLKhis — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 8, 2018





It's like Lil Wayne popped in to say hi just as Stevie Wonder was cloning himself. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/nCkxGi3BGZ — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 8, 2018





Ooh, it's the all-female cast of The Wizard of Oz! Shailene Woodley as the Tin Man, Rooney Mara as Dorothy and Kerry Washington as the Cowardly Lion. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/65rgXZxsiT — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 8, 2018





The Olsen twins showed up to warn everyone about the end of times. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bGDF3YIs7E — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 8, 2018





Everyone got real excited when Jesus finally returned. Then they realised it was only Jared Leto. #MetGala #falsealarm pic.twitter.com/TRcDNrryyF — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 8, 2018





Rihanna, wearing what the last Pope liked to call "cocktail chic". #MetGala pic.twitter.com/PDEOkwnIqh — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 8, 2018





Poor Nicki Minaj. She didn't get the maxi overnight with flexi-wings. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/EUR1ppS3gK — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 8, 2018



