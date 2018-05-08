Met Gala fashion: The outrageous, the hilarious and the Pope-iest
CNA Lifestyle takes an irreverent look at the Catholic-themed ball’s most eye-catching looks.
SINGAPORE: To celebrity-watchers, the annual Met Gala is like a birthday and Christmas morning rolled up into the shiniest, best-est present there is.
Every year, actors, pop stars, faux stars and models pull out all the stops and dress to the nines – if “nines” is code for outrageous and slightly insane – for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute ball.
This year’s theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. And worry as pop cultural commentators did, guests stayed away from blasphemy and embraced the influence that art and imagery from the church has had on fashion.
Although, lucky for us, there were more than a few abominations on the red carpet.
