Best Thing We Ate This Week: Beef tartare with egg salad amuse bouche at Meta

This bite-sized amuse bouche held an explosion of flavours, a delicious sign of the rest of the meal to come at this Michelin-starred modern European restaurant.

SINGAPORE: It is not often that something so tiny – each cone is smaller than an index finger – packs such a flavourful punch. Hidden in its crisp seaweed cone is a hand-chopped mound of umami-laden beef tartare flavoured with a bulgolgi marinade. Bright and piquant, the more-ish meatiness is tempered by a creamy minced egg salad.



Amuse bouche – those complimentary snacks that chefs send out before the start of a meal – are our favourite part of dining at fancy restaurants. Often, they are petite and pretty, which make for great Instagramming. And because they should be eaten in one mouthful, they do a fine job of whetting the appetite and leaving diners wanting more.



Which is exactly what this, and a light sago chip crowned with diced gochujang-marinated octopus, did for us at Meta.



Chef-owner Sun Min of Meta. (Photo: Meta)

Established by chef-owner Sun Kim in 2015, Meta deftly combines Kim’s South Korean heritage with his culinary training under celebrated Australian-Japanese chef Tetsuya Wakuda. His clever use of distinctly Asian ingredients like miso, gochujang and seaweed sets his modern European tasting menus (S$118 for five courses; S$158 for seven courses) apart and has earned Meta a Michelin star.



Over the years, we’ve come to look forward to Kim’s lamb dishes, which he does particularly well. His current Summer menu delivers yet again with a charcoal-grilled New Zealand rack of lamb grilled to a lovely pink centre and served with zucchini puree, charred garlic shoots and fermented black beans.



New Zealand lamb rack with zucchini puree, charred garlic shoots and fermented black beans. (Photo: Annette Tan)

Like many of his best dishes, this one is a veritable dissertation on the delights of deep, oriental flavours complementing a carefully sourced and elegantly cooked protein.



In the same vein, another standout is the pan-seared Spanish carabinero prawn served with a silky smudge of butternut squash puree flecked with kaffir lime zest.



Spanish carabinero prawn with butternut squash puree and kaffir lime zest. (Photo: Annette Tan)

Served beside it is a soul-nourishing mound of toothsome Korean rice tossed with what tastes like a cross between sambal belacan and XO sauce, and tucked beneath a carefully arranged bed of grilled Brussel sprout leaves. This dish’s Spanish, Southeast Asian, and Australian influences are evident, yet it all comes together in delectable harmony.



Meta, 9 Keong Saik Road. Tel: 6513 0898. metarestaurant.sg

