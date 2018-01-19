Mexican hotel keeping Hotel California name after Eagles settlement

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A hotel in Mexico named Hotel California plans to continue using the name in that country after settling a lawsuit brought by the Eagles over rights related to the country-rock band's classic 1976 song.

REUTERS: A hotel in Mexico named Hotel California plans to continue using the name in that country after settling a lawsuit brought by the Eagles over rights related to the country-rock band's classic 1976 song.

Hotel California Baja LLC said on Friday it will "continue to use the service mark and trademark 'Hotel California' in Mexico," where it owns about 28 valid trademark registrations for the name and variants.

The settlement with the Eagles was made public on Thursday, after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office accepted Hotel California Baja's request to abandon a trademark application in the United States.

In a federal lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, the Eagles had accused the hotel of improperly encouraging guests to believe the band had authorized its use of the song's name, in part to sell T-shirts and other merchandise.

The hotel is located in the town of Todos Santos on Baja California Sur, about 1,000 miles (1,609 km) south of San Diego and 48 miles (77 km) north of Cabo San Lucas.

"Hotel California" is known for abstract lyrics that lead singer Don Henley has said describe excess in America. The song appears on an album with the same title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hotel California Baja said the hotel "claims no association with the Eagles or with their song and record album 'Hotel California.'"

The hotel's owners are not affiliated with the Eagles, the hotel's website says, although "many visitors are mesmerized by the 'coincidences' between the lyrics of the hit song and the physicality of the hotel and its surroundings."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)