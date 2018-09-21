Black Panther's Michael B Jordan is Coach menswear’s first global ambassador

Killmonger is looking to slay the fashion world with a design partnership and charity work with the Coach Foundation.

You’ve seen him as the blood-thirsty, revenge-obsessed Killmonger in Black Panther. You’re going to see a much friendlier side of Michael B Jordan as the first global ambassador of Coach menswear.



Jordan is also collaborating with Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers on a design partnership, doing philanthropic work with the Coach Foundation, and of course, appearing on global fashion campaigns for Coach men’s ready-to-wear, accessories and fragrance.



“I’m looking forward to jumping into the creative process and exploring fashion through a different lens,” said Jordan in a Coach press release.



For now, consider the Christmas present for the man in your life shopped.

