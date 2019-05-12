Michael Jackson's son Prince graduates from college: 'It’s been a long road'

The 22-year-old graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration – and rode a motorcycle to the ceremony.

Michael Jackson’s son Prince Jackson is a college graduate.

The 22-year-old’s cousin TJ Jackson tweeted a photo of them on Saturday (May 11) and wrote, “Prince, it’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back! So so proud of you. I love you. #graduation #congrats #proudcousin.”



Prince, it’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back! So so proud of you. I love you. 📚 🎉 🍾 #graduation #congrats #proudcousin pic.twitter.com/Ij2I2TDZb8 — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) May 11, 2019

Prince graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Loyola Marymount College in Los Angeles. Prior to attending Loyola Marymount University, Prince enrolled into the prestigious Buckley School which counts Kim Kardashian, Matthew Perry and Rashida Jones as celebrity alumni.

Prince told his fans and followers on Instagram that he rode his motorcycle to his ceremony.

Michael “Prince” Jackson Jr. was born in 1997 to Jackson and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe. The class of 2019 graduate is the eldest child of the late King of Pop, who died from an apparent cardiac arrest at age 50 on June 25, 2009.

