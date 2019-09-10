58 Singapore eateries make it to Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list this year

These include 12 new entries, such as Hjh Maimunah at Jalan Pisang and Bedok Chwee Kueh at Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre.

This year’s Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list is out and a total of 58 eateries are on it, compared to just 50 last year.



Of the 58 entries, 33 are hawker stalls, along with six street food establishments and 19 restaurants.

(Photo: Michelin)

There are also 12 new entries to the list, including traditional nasi padang served at Hjh Maimunah at Jalan Pisang; the humble chwee kueh from Bedok Chwee Kueh at Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre; and Chef Kang's Noodle House, an offshoot of one-Michelin-starred restaurant Chef Kang's.

A new entrant to the Bib Gourmand selection is Chef Kang's Noodle House, a casual offshoot of one-Michelin-starred restaurant Chef Kang's (Photo: Michelin)

The Bib Gourmand category was created in 1997 and celebrates eateries that provide diners with great value-for-money meals for under S$45.

This is the fourth year for the Singapore list; the complete Michelin Guide Singapore 2019 featuring Michelin-starred restaurants will be unveiled on Sep 17 at the Capella Singapore.



The selection showcases the cultural diversity of Singapore's food scene (Photo: Michelin)

MICHELIN'S BIB GOURMAND 2019 FULL LIST

1. A Noodle Story (Amoy Street Food Centre)

2. Alliance Seafood (Newton Food Centre)

3. Anglo Indian (Shenton Way)

4. Ar Er Soup (ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre)

5. Balestier Road Hoover Rojak (Whampoa Makan Place)

6. Bar-Roque Grill

7. Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon (Whampoa Makan Place)

8. Bedok Chwee Kueh (Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre)

9. Bismillah Biryani

10. Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang (Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre)

11. Chef Kang's Noodle House

12. Chen's Mapo Tofu

13. Chey Sua Carrot Cake (Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre)

14. Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck (Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre)

15. Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa (Alexandra Village Food Centre)

16. Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood (Geylang Road Lorong 19)

17. Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre)

18. Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle (Zion Riverside Food Centre)

19. Fu Ming Cooked Food (Redhill Food Centre)

20. Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow (Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre)

21. Hawker Chan Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle (78 Smith Street)

22. Heng (Newton Food Centre)

23. Hjh Maimunah (Jalan Pisang)

24. Hock Hai (Hong Lim) Curry Chicken Noodle (Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre)

25. Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee (Tiong Bahru Market)

26. Hong Kee Beef Noodle (Amoy Street Food Centre)

27. Hong Kong Yummy Soup (Alexandra Village Food Centre)

28. Hoo Kee Rice Dumpling (Amoy Street Food Centre)

29. Indocafe - The White House

30. J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff (Amoy Street Food Centre)

31. Ka Soh (Outram Park)

32. Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup (Tiong Bahru Market) New

33. Kok Sen

34. Lagnaa

35. Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow (Old Airport Road Food Centre)

36. Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice (Chinatown Complex)

37. Man Man (Tanjong Pagar)

38. Muthu's Curry (Little India)

39. Na Na Curry (Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)

40. New Lucky Claypot Rice (Holland Drive Market & Food Centre)

41. Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre)

42. Shi Hui Yuan (Mei Ling Market & Food Centre)

43. Shirokane Tori-tama

44. Sik Bao Sin (Desmond's Creation)

45. Sin Huat Eating House

46. Sin Kee Famous Cantonese Chicken Rice (Holland Drive)

47. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (New Bridge Road)

48. Tai Wah Pork Noodle (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre)

49. The Blue Ginger

50. Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice (Maxwell Food Centre)

51. Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice (Tiong Bahru Market)

52. Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee (ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre)

53. To-Ricos Guo Shi (Old Airport Road Food Centre)



54. True Blue Cuisine

55. Whole Earth

56. Yhingthai Palace

57. Zaffron Kitchen (East Coast)

58. Zai Shun Curry Fish Head