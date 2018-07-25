Michelin Guide Singapore 2018: New Michelin star restaurants revealed

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more dining stories and videos



SINGAPORE: Once again reigniting the passionate debate between gastronomes and local hawker fans, the 2018 Singapore Michelin Star list was announced on Wednesday night (Jul 25), as the third edition of the Michelin Guide Singapore was launched.

Here are the announcements.



ONE MICHELIN STAR RECIPIENTS

New entrants:

Burnt Ends

Jiang-Nan Chun

Ma Cuisine

Nouri

Sushi Kimura

Alma by Juan Amador

Bacchanalia



Braci

Beni



Candlenut

Cheek By Jowl

Chef Kang's



Corner House

Cut

Crystal Jade Golden Palace

Garibaldi



Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle



Iggy's



Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine



Jaan



Labyrinth



Lei Garden



Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle



Meta



Putien (Kitchener Road)



Rhubarb



Saint Pierre



Shinji by Kanesaka (Bras Basah Rd)



Shinji by Kanesaka (Tanglin Road)

Summer Palace



Summer Pavilion



Sushi Ichi

The Song of India



Whitegrass



TWO MICHELIN STAR RECIPIENTS



There are no new entrants in this category this year.

Les Amis

Odette

Shisen Hanten

Shoukouwa

Waku Ghin

THREE MICHELIN STAR RECIPIENTS



There are no awardees in this category this year.

All the establishments, according to Michelin Guides, are visited and judged independently.

Over the past year, anonymous Michelin inspectors have gone around the island rating local establishments based on five criteria: Quality of ingredients used, mastery of cooking techniques and flavours, projection of the chef’s personality in his or her cuisine, value for money, and consistency - both over time and across the entire menu.

