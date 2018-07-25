Michelin Guide Singapore 2018: New Michelin star restaurants revealed

Lifestyle

Michelin Guide Singapore 2018: New Michelin star restaurants revealed

Michelin Guide 2018 all winners
The winners of the night. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)
New Content Item
By Genevieve Sarah Loh @GenevieveLohCNA
(Updated: )

Bookmark

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more dining stories and videos 

SINGAPORE: Once again reigniting the passionate debate between gastronomes and local hawker fans, the 2018 Singapore Michelin Star list was announced on Wednesday night (Jul 25), as the third edition of the Michelin Guide Singapore was launched. 

Here are the announcements.

ONE MICHELIN STAR RECIPIENTS

New entrants:

  • Burnt Ends 
  • Jiang-Nan Chun
  • Ma Cuisine
  • Nouri 
  • Sushi Kimura

Michelin Guide one star new entrants
The new one-star entrants. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Alma by Juan Amador

Bacchanalia

Braci

Beni

Candlenut

Cheek By Jowl

Chef Kang's

Corner House

Cut

Crystal Jade Golden Palace

Garibaldi

Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle

Iggy's

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine

Jaan

Labyrinth

Lei Garden

Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle

Meta

Putien (Kitchener Road)

Rhubarb

Saint Pierre

Shinji by Kanesaka (Bras Basah Rd)

Shinji by Kanesaka (Tanglin Road)

Summer Palace

Summer Pavilion

Sushi Ichi

The Song of India

Whitegrass

Michelin Guide Singapore 2017 - group photo
The one-star recipients. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

TWO MICHELIN STAR RECIPIENTS

There are no new entrants in this category this year.

  • Les Amis
  • Odette
  • Shisen Hanten
  • Shoukouwa
  • Waku Ghin

Michelin Guide 2018 two star
Recipients of the two-star awards. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

THREE MICHELIN STAR RECIPIENTS

There are no awardees in this category this year.

All the establishments, according to Michelin Guides, are visited and judged independently.

Over the past year, anonymous Michelin inspectors have gone around the island rating local establishments based on five criteria: Quality of ingredients used, mastery of cooking techniques and flavours, projection of the chef’s personality in his or her cuisine, value for money, and consistency - both over time and across the entire menu.

Source: CNA/gl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark