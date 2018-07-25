Michelin Guide Singapore 2018: New Michelin star restaurants revealed
SINGAPORE: Once again reigniting the passionate debate between gastronomes and local hawker fans, the 2018 Singapore Michelin Star list was announced on Wednesday night (Jul 25), as the third edition of the Michelin Guide Singapore was launched.
Here are the announcements.
ONE MICHELIN STAR RECIPIENTS
New entrants:
- Burnt Ends
- Jiang-Nan Chun
- Ma Cuisine
- Nouri
- Sushi Kimura
Alma by Juan Amador
Bacchanalia
Braci
Beni
Candlenut
Cheek By Jowl
Chef Kang's
Corner House
Cut
Crystal Jade Golden Palace
Garibaldi
Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle
Iggy's
Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine
Jaan
Labyrinth
Lei Garden
Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle
Meta
Putien (Kitchener Road)
Rhubarb
Saint Pierre
Shinji by Kanesaka (Bras Basah Rd)
Shinji by Kanesaka (Tanglin Road)
Summer Palace
Summer Pavilion
Sushi Ichi
The Song of India
Whitegrass
TWO MICHELIN STAR RECIPIENTS
There are no new entrants in this category this year.
- Les Amis
- Odette
- Shisen Hanten
- Shoukouwa
- Waku Ghin
THREE MICHELIN STAR RECIPIENTS
There are no awardees in this category this year.
All the establishments, according to Michelin Guides, are visited and judged independently.
Over the past year, anonymous Michelin inspectors have gone around the island rating local establishments based on five criteria: Quality of ingredients used, mastery of cooking techniques and flavours, projection of the chef’s personality in his or her cuisine, value for money, and consistency - both over time and across the entire menu.