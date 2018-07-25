Michelin Guide Singapore 2018: New Michelin star restaurants revealed

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more dining stories and videos



SINGAPORE: Once again reigniting the passionate debate between gastronomes and local hawker fans, the 2018 Singapore Michelin Star list was announced on Wednesday night (Jul 25), as the third edition of the Michelin Guide Singapore was launched.

With Joel Robuchon Restaurant - Singapore’s only three Michelin-star restaurant - bidding our island-city adieu last month, there was a massive hole to be filled. But in the end, no establishment claimed the elusive spot.

Five new eateries received their very first one-star accolade, including Chef Ivan Brehm’s Nouri, Chef Tomoo Kimura’s Sushi Kimura, modern Australian Burnt Ends, Four Seasons Hotel’s Jiang-Nan Chun and French gastro-bar Ma Cuisine.

Keeping their coveted star were the two fan favourite Singaporean hawker stalls - Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle and Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle. They made history back in 2016 when they garnered one Michelin star each, positioning Singapore as the official home of the world's cheapest Michelin-starred meal.

Eighteen-year-old Singapore stalwart restaurant Saint Pierre by chef-owner Emmanuel Stroobant, Cheek By Jowl by Sri Lanka-born and Tetsuya-trained Rishi Naleendra, as well as modern Singaporean restaurant Labyrinth by Singaporean chef Han Li Guang and Chef Malcom Lee’s Candlenut, the world's first Peranakan restaurant with a Michelin star, all retained their star for the second year running.

Osia Steak and Seafood Grill at Resorts World Sentosa was unfortunately dropped from the one-star list.

There were several vacancies on the list of two-star eateries this year, what with Restaurant Andre and L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon both shuttering in February and June respectively.

However, no other restaurant rose to the challenge to join the likes of Les Amis, Odette, Shisen Hanten, Shoukouwa and Waku Ghin, resulting in the two Michelin star list remaining unchanged with no new entrants.

Here's the official Michelin Guide Singapore 2018:



ONE MICHELIN STAR RECIPIENTS

New entrants:

Burnt Ends

Jiang-Nan Chun

Ma Cuisine

Nouri

Sushi Kimura

Alma by Juan Amador

Bacchanalia



Braci

Beni



Candlenut

Cheek By Jowl

Chef Kang's



Corner House

Cut

Crystal Jade Golden Palace

Garibaldi



Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle



Iggy's



Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine



Jaan



Labyrinth



Lei Garden



Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle



Meta



Putien (Kitchener Road)



Rhubarb



Saint Pierre



Shinji by Kanesaka (Bras Basah Rd)



Shinji by Kanesaka (Tanglin Road)

Summer Palace



Summer Pavilion



Sushi Ichi

The Song of India



Whitegrass



TWO MICHELIN STAR RECIPIENTS



There are no new entrants in this category this year.

Les Amis

Odette

Shisen Hanten

Shoukouwa

Waku Ghin

THREE MICHELIN STAR RECIPIENTS



There are no awardees in this category this year.



All the establishments, according to Michelin Guides, are visited and judged independently.

Over the past year, anonymous Michelin inspectors have gone around the island rating local establishments based on five criteria: Quality of ingredients used, mastery of cooking techniques and flavours, projection of the chef’s personality in his or her cuisine, value for money, and consistency - both over time and across the entire menu.

