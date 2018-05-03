Michelin-starred Sichuan restaurant from Hong Kong opens in Singapore

Qi – House of Sichuan’s opening at Marina Bay Financial Centre comes at the heels of another Hong Kong restaurant, Forbidden Duck, which opened last month.

SINGAPORE: Expect Hong Kong’s one Michelin star restaurant Qi – House of Sichuan to spice up the dining scene at Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC).

The newly opened restaurant, which has been awarded one Michelin star for three consecutive years since 2016, is located at Marina Bay Link Mall.

It is known for its modern interpretation of authentic, traditional Sichuan dishes that revolve around the cuisine’s seven flavours: Spicy, aromatic, sweet, bitter, sour, peppery, and salty.

Qi’s presence comes on the heels of another anticipated Hong Kong restaurant in the area.

Last month, celebrity chef Alvin Leung opened Cantonese restaurant Forbidden Duck, his first in Singapore. It serves Leung’s signature Peking-style roast duck as well as Cantonese dishes and dim sum.

