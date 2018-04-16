Milan court suspends Serie A TV rights tender after Sky's request

Sky's Italian unit said on Monday a Milan court had suspended the tender for TV rights of Italy's top flight Serie A soccer matches put on sale by Spain's Mediapro until May 4.

MILAN: Sky's Italian unit said on Monday a Milan court had suspended the tender for TV rights of Italy's top flight Serie A soccer matches put on sale by Spain's Mediapro until May 4.

Italy's Serie A soccer league in February accepted an offer for the rights to air matches for the 2018-21 seasons by Spanish broker Mediapro at just above 1.05 billion euros (US$1.30 billion).

Offers from broadcasters interested in buying the rights were initially expected by April 21.

Sky Italia said it had requested a Milan-based court to verify whether Mediapro's tender respected Italian laws.

"The tender by Mediapro... rises so many perplexities, making it necessary to verify its legality before presenting any important offers," Sky Italia added in the statement.

(US$1 = 0.8083 euros)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Giulia Segreti)