Miriam Yeung’s Singapore concert called off; refunds to be issued

Travel restrictions in China make it impossible for the concert to be staged, organisers said.

The My Beautiful Live Miriam Yeung World Tour, scheduled to take place on Feb 8 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, has been postponed.

In a statement, concert organiser Live Nation announced that “due to the current freight and travel conditions in China, it is not possible to complete the staging according to production requirements,” as all of the concert equipment and machinery were to have been shipped from China.

"It is with deep regret that ‘My Beautiful Live Miriam Yeung World Tour – Singapore’, originally scheduled on 08 February 2020 at Singapore Indoor Stadium, will be postponed," the statement continued.

This comes in the wake of pop superstar Andy Lau cancelling his concerts in Hong Kong due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, which has prompted China to restrict movement out of the country. At least 13 Chinese cities are currently on lockdown in an attempt to contain the deadly virus.

Fans who purchased tickets for Yeung’s concert in Singapore will be refunded, Live Nation added.

The Hong Kong singer-actress’ world tour kicked off in Guangzhou in March last year and played to fans in Australia and Canada as well as various cities in China, bringing them hits such as Living Very Happily, Brave and Small City.

For more information, visit livenation.sg.