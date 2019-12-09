Miss Universe 2019 is from South Africa, Malaysia wins best costume after mix-up

Host Steve Harvey had read out Miss Philippines as the winner of the best costume before being corrected by Miss Malaysia herself, Shweta Sekhon.

Miss South Africa is the new Miss Universe 2019. Zozibini Tunzi inherited the crown from last year’s winner, Catriona Gray of the Philippines, at the end of the pageant that was held on Sunday evening in Atlanta, Georgia (Monday morning, Dec 9, Singapore time).

She had said during her final speech before being declared winner that she had grown up in a world where women who look like her and who had her kind of skin and hair were never considered beautiful.

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, waves onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images/AFP)

She added: "I think that it is time that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine."



The first runner-up is Madison Anderson Berrios of Puerto Rico, while the second runner-up is Sofia Aragon of Mexico.

Rounding up the Top 10 were contestants from Colombia, France, Iceland, Indonesia, Peru, Thailand and the United States.

Host Steve Harvey made another mistake during the announcement of the Best National Costume award, which is determined by online votes. He had famously flubbed the announcement of the overall winner at the 2015 pageant when he read out the wrong name.

For this year's Best National Costume, a photo of Miss Philippines, Gazini Ganados, had been shown and Harvey announced her as the winner. He said, “This is it right here” before introducing the contestant standing beside him, who was not Miss Philippines.

Twenty-two-year-old Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon corrected him, saying, “It’s not Philippines, it’s Malaysia.”



Harvey blamed the mix-up on the teleprompter. He said: "Let me explain something to you. I just read that in the teleprompter. Ya'll got to quit doing this to me."

Malaysia’s costume is named A Peranakan Indulgence and was designed by Malaysian couturier Carven Ong who, according to The Star, was inspired by the rich heritage of the Peranakan community and its bridal traditions.

The dress sported a pair of wings made out of kebaya fabric, and also had an array of Peranakan treats, such as onde-onde and kueh kaci, arranged around it. Ong’s creations were featured in the movie Crazy Rich Asians last year.

