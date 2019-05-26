Moby issues apology to Natalie Portman after claiming in memoir that they dated

After initially insisting his version of events was true, the musician has decided to apologise publicly.

Moby has posted an apology to Instagram for events surrounding the publication of his memoir, Then It Fell Apart.

In the book, the musician claimed he had dated actress Natalie Portman many years ago, when she was 20.

Portman, now 37, told Harper’s Bazaar UK she was “surprised” he had characterised their brief relationship as dating. “My recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” she said, adding that she was 18 at the time, and not 20.

Moby initially protested Portman's claim, writing in a since-deleted Instagram post: “This confused me, as we did, in fact, date… I can’t figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our (albeit brief) involvement… PS I completely respect Natalie’s possible regret in dating me (to be fair, I would probably regret dating me, too), but it doesn’t alter the actual facts of our brief romantic history”.

He also made posts directed at online trolls.

However, his most recent post on May 25 is an outright apology, saying, “As some time has passed I've realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid… So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand. Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should've acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.”