Moby issues apology to Natalie Portman after claiming in memoir that they dated

Lifestyle

Moby issues apology to Natalie Portman after claiming in memoir that they dated

After initially insisting his version of events was true, the musician has decided to apologise publicly.

Moby apologises to Natalie Portman dating
(Photo: Instagram/Moby)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

Moby has posted an apology to Instagram for events surrounding the publication of his memoir, Then It Fell Apart.

In the book, the musician claimed he had dated actress Natalie Portman many years ago, when she was 20.

READ: Natalie Portman denies dating Moby, calls him a creepy older man

Portman, now 37, told Harper’s Bazaar UK she was “surprised” he had characterised their brief relationship as dating. “My recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” she said, adding that she was 18 at the time, and not 20.

Moby initially protested Portman's claim, writing in a since-deleted Instagram post: “This confused me, as we did, in fact, date… I can’t figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our (albeit brief) involvement… PS I completely respect Natalie’s possible regret in dating me (to be fair, I would probably regret dating me, too), but it doesn’t alter the actual facts of our brief romantic history”.

He also made posts directed at online trolls.

View this post on Instagram

I certainly haven't enjoyed this last week, but it's reminded me of a couple of things. 1-our sense of self and well-being really shouldn't come from the opinions of strangers. personally I think I'd become too reliant on external validation, especially in the form of social media. trust me, that has ended.. and: 2-my problems are tiny and insignificant, especially in a world where over 100 billion animals are killed by and for humans every year, and where we're facing largely unprecedented environmental destruction and degradation. for a long time my primary goal has been to be a better, and more effective, activist. who knows, maybe the insanity of this last week will somehow help me to do that. it certainly does seem that for me(or any of us) to obsess over social media when the world is truly falling apart is an un-ethical waste of time. -moby p.s-a reminder; none of our concerns will matter if the climate keeps rising, the rainforest keeps disappearing, and species continue to go extinct. social media won't sustain us in a world that doesn't support human life.

A post shared by moby xⓋx (@moby) on

However, his most recent post on May 25 is an outright apology, saying, “As some time has passed I've realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid… So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand. Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should've acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.”

View this post on Instagram

As some time has passed I've realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid. I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction. I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress. I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released. So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand. Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should've acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago. Moby

A post shared by moby xⓋx (@moby) on

Source: CNA/my

Tagged Topics

Bookmark