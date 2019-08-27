Taiwan’s famous Monga fried chicken coming to Singapore in September

The chain, founded by Taiwanese celebrity Nono, will open its first local outlet at Jem in Jurong.

Who’s in the mood for some fried chicken? Starting from September, you’ll have another chain to add to your list of favourite places to indulge in this finger-licking snack. Famous Taiwanese fried chicken chain, Monga, is set to open its first outlet in Singapore at Jem on Sep 28.

The brand was founded by Taiwanese comedian Nono. It got its name from the Wanhua district of Taiwan, which is traditionally known as Monga, and is home to the bustling Snake Alley night market. The chain has more than 45 outlets in Taiwan and has even expanded to Canada, the US, the UK, the Philippines and Malaysia.

Monga was founded by Taiwanese celebrity, Nono. (Photo: Monga)

The chicken served here will be prepared in the same way as in Taiwan. Each piece is cut into at least 2cm-thick slices, then dipped into what they call the ‘golden ratio’ of flour to meat before being double fried. Another twist is that Monga uses honey instead of granulated sugar to marinate the chicken, which helps to tenderise the meat.

The Singapore outlet will offer three options: The King, Hot Chick and The Taiker. (Photo: Monga)

There will be three different flavours of fried chicken fillets to choose from: The King with original salt and pepper seasoning; Hot Chick with chilli paprika powder; and The Taiker, with Japanese sauce and seaweed powder.

Monga opens at Jem, 50 Jurong Gateway Road, #B1-K10, Singapore 608549 on Sep 28. Opening hours are 11am to 9.30pm daily.

