Watch massive trucks perform death-defying airborne stunts at Monster Jam.

For one night only on Saturday (Dec 7), the National Stadium will be transformed into an action-packed motor sport arena.

For most people, a truck is just a vehicle you use to transport items from one place to another. For a select few, though, a truck is something you skillfully manoeuvre to perform wheelies and other airborne stunts.

That’s not something you should do without proper training, of course, especially if the truck in question is a 5,400kg behemoth measuring 3.8m high and 3.2m wide. A single tyre alone weighs almost 300kg and is 1.67m high.

A monster truck like that, you leave to the experts. Good thing these men – and women – are coming to town to show how it’s done.

Megalodon. (Photo: Monster Jam)

Some of the world’s best monster truck drivers are in Singapore to show off their special skills at the one-night only Monster Jam, taking place on Saturday (Dec 7) at the National Stadium.

Watch these world-class drivers coax these huge trucks into doing gravity-defying backflips and vertical two-wheel tricks. There will also be high-speed racing of up to 120km/h and a freestyle competition.

Wonder Woman driver, Haley Gauley. (Photo: Monster Jam)

The is the second time the action-packed live motor sport event is in town; the first time was in 2017. This time around, fans will get to see a couple of new names – Wonder Woman and Zombie – as well as favourites Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco, Megalodon, Monster Energy and Scooby-Doo.

Fans will get the opportunity to get close to these massive vehicles before the show starts at 7pm. Those who purchase a Pit Party pass will be allowed early access from 2pm to 5pm for photo opportunities and autographs with the drivers.

Wonder Woman. (Photo: Monster Jam)

Those watching the show will also have the chance to vote for the winner in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

Tickets from S$25 are available at sportshub.com.sg.