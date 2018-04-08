9 famous movie locations to book for your next holiday

From Dirty Dancing and Pretty Woman to Star Wars and Ex Machina: Where to turn your movie memories into a holiday reality.

SINGAPORE: I was 15 going on 16 when I watched Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise, starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, for the very first time. I remember sitting in the cinema next to my best friend, completely swindled by the words that tumbled out of Hawke’s mid-90s heartthrob mouth and mesmerised by the dreamy, old-world European wonderland that was Vienna.

Between charming scenes of carnival kisses at sunset, gypsies hawking stardust fortunes and street poets composing impromptu verses, I fell in love. Not just with the characters Jesse and Celine – but with the gorgeous Austrian capital.

Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy's iconic stroll through Vienna. (Photo: IMDB.com)

With that one film, Linklater made me believe in destiny, soul mates and the concept of travelling to discover oneself. Three years later, that same best friend and I found ourselves in Vienna, re-tracing Jesse and Celine’s romantic steps (in a platonic way).

We were not simply reliving the film that left an indelible mark on our teen-hood – we were making our reel memories a reality, and creating some important real-life ones along the way.

Films like Before Sunrise belong to that delightful group of movies that works as a true cinematic travel recommendation. Take Luca Guadagnino’s Oscar-nominated film Call Me By Your Name, for example. That enchantingly dishevelled Italian villa, complete with peach trees, was enough to make any viewer consider booking a one-way trip to Italy’s Lombardy region.

The gorgeous villa from Call Me By Your Name is actually up for sale. (Photo: IMDB.com)

Villa Albergoni, a piece of movie history from Call Me By Your Name, could be yours if you have a few million dollars lying around. (Photo: houseloft.com)

For flushed film fans all prepared to live out that romantic dream, Villa Albergoni – the exact country home featured in Call Me By Your Name – is actually for sale on the market for 1.7 million Euros (S$2.76 million). Send us a postcard.

For those of us on a significantly smaller budget, it might be a good idea to consider equally magnificent short-term movie stays instead. These are hotels, resorts and homesteads that will tick all the boxes for the wanderlust-ing cinephile who’d love to relieve some of film’s greatest stories and experience cinematic memories for real.

EX MACHINA

Juvet Landscape Hotel, Valldal, Norway

The stunning home in Ex Machina is actually a hotel in Norway. (Photo: IMDB.com)

Director Alex Garland’s excellent 2015 sci-fi thriller Ex Machina saw Oscar Isaac’s unstable tech billionaire create an artificially intelligent, human-like robot within the confines of his home in the woods. That stunning modern masterpiece of an abode is actually a hotel in real life, nestled within a nature reserve in north-eastern Norway.

The Juvet Hotel is situated on a farm at Alstad, a little rural village in Valldal. Dubbed the "first landscape hotel in Europe", it sits on a steep river bank, surrounded by lush birch, aspen, pine, and boulders.

Ex Machina was shot at the Juvet Landscape Hotel without this woman. (Photo: juvet.com)

The first "landscape" hotel in Europe. (Photo: juvet.com)

The property consists of nine individual detached homes, each boasting a bedroom, study, bathroom and living space – all looking out over the rugged landscape. No two rooms are alike.

Just know that Alicia Vikander’s beautiful AI robot does not come included.

Standard nightly rates at the Juvet Landscape Hotel start from S$299.

THE SHINING

Timberline Lodge, Oregon, USA or The Stanley Hotel, Colorado, USA

This could be your vacation! If you're into that kinda thing. (Photo: tumblr.com)

Legendary horror author Stephen King was inspired to write The Shining after experiencing the unexplainable while staying at The Stanley Hotel in Colorado back in 1974. For good reason: The Stanley Hotel is considered one of the most haunted places in the country.

Stephen King was inspired to write The Shining after a spooky stay at The Stanley Hotel. (Photo: The Stanley Hotel)

If you’re looking for a little more Instagram realness and a little less real-life horror, there’s the Timberline Lodge where the exteriors of the eerie Overlook Hotel was filmed. Located deep within Mount Hood National Forest, the landmark Timberline Lodge has rustically inspired rooms with original handcrafted furnishings, a heated outdoor pool and three restaurants. What it doesn’t have is the hedge maze, “Redrum” written on the walls, or the iconic room 237.

The Timberline Lodge stood in for the exterior of the Overlook Hotel. (Photo: timberlinelodge.com)

According to reports, Timberline Lodge asked director Stanley Kubrik to use the room number 237 in the movie because it doesn’t exist. They didn’t want real-life guests to be too scared to stay in the Lodge’s room 217, the original room number in the book.

For those looking to spend some time out of Nicholson’s crazy shadow, there are scenic drives around the mountain, ski and snow sport areas in Mount Hood National Forest, hikes on the Ramona Falls, Glade and Timberline National Historic trails and the picturesque Mount Hood Railroad train ride.

Standard nightly rates start from US$342 at Timberline Lodge and S$275 at The Stanley Hotel.

LOST IN TRANSLATION

Park Hyatt Hotel, Tokyo, Japan

Do not whisper sweet nothings into the ears of strangers when riding the elevator at the Park Hyatt Tokyo. (Photo: IMDB.com)

The modern and luxurious Park Hyatt in Tokyo is where Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson's characters first cross paths in Lost In Translation.

The hotel's famed 52nd-floor New York Bar, which features throughout the film as a meeting place for the two, is also a great place to soak in the panoramic city view via the floor-to-ceiling window or listen to some great live music throughout the week.

Get lost in translation at the Park Hyatt Tokyo's New York Bar. (Photo: Park Hyatt Tokyo)

The view from New York Bar. (Photo: Park Hyatt Tokyo)

And as a guest at the hotel, feel free to ride up and down the elevator as many times as you want in an attempt to figure out what Murray whispered into Johansson’s ear.

Standard nightly rates at the Park Hyatt Tokyo start from S$804.

THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL

Hotel Ravla Khempur, Rajasthan, India

If the accommodations are good enough for Judi Dench, they are good enough for you. (Photo: IMDB.com)

The titular hotel that renewed wanderlust for an entire silver generation is actually Ravla Khempur, built in the 1620s and about a 90-min drive outside Udaipur.

Originally the palace of a tribal chieftain in the village of Khempur, it now operates as an equestrian hotel, emerging from a renovation facelift in 2016 to include a swimming pool and a revamped equestrian-themed restaurant. This haven for horse-lovers also boasts stables that houses pedigree Marwari and Kathiawari horses.

The hotel in Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is actually Hotel Ravla Khempur in Rajasthan. (Photo: tumblr.com)

Other activities include experiential retreats to small villages around Udaipur, nearby night bazaars and horse safaris.

Most importantly, if it’s good enough for Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith, it should be good enough for you.

Standard nightly rates at Hotel Ravla Khempur start from S$101.

STAR WARS: EPISODE IV – A NEW HOPE

Hotel Sidi Driss, Matmatat-Al-Qadimal, Tunisia

Luke Skywalker, about to wish he was a little nicer to his aunt and uncle. (Photo: IMDB.com)

Also known to everyone in a galaxy far, far away as the Lars Family Homestead.

Hotel Sidi Driss filled in for the moisture farm on Tatooine where Luke Skywalker grew up and threw a tantrum over a meal with his aunt and uncle in Episode IV: A New Hope.

The traditional “troglodyte” cave dwelling is located in the small Berber village of Matmata. It is certainly not a luxurious existence: For roughly US$20 (S$26) per night, you can stay in windowless cave rooms, sleep in cots and endure what some reviews cite as “offensive odours”. But overall, it is more than enough to give you serious street cred in the Star Wars universe.

Welcome to your Star Wars holiday. Pick a hole. (Photo: uniqhotels.com)

The hotel is open all year round and can accommodate a maximum of 145 guests in 20 rooms, grouped in four separate caverns. The fifth pit is a hotel restaurant.

Once you’re done taking pictures in various Jedi poses, there are a few other things to do within the vicinity of the hotel, be it discovering exhibits at Ethnographic Museum of Gabes, exploring the dark depths of Cave d'Ali Berbere, or heading to the Gabes beach for a day in the sun.

Standard nightly rates start from S$26.

DIRTY DANCING

Mountain Lake Lodge, Virginia, USA

Nobody puts Baby in a corner. But you could rent her room. (Photo: tumblr.com)

Set in the middle of a nature reserve and surrounded by Appalachian Mountains, the rustic and historic Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke is the ultimate retreat… for anyone looking to “have the time of their lives”, having “never felt this way before”. We could go on.

Dirty Dancing was one of the highest-grossing movies of 1987, producing an Oscar-winning original song and making household names out of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey – and making teenage girls beg their parents to take them to Kellerman’s Resort for a chance at their own forbidden romance.

Mountain Lake Resort stages Dirty Dancing themed events throughout the year. (Photo: mtnlakelodge.com)

Mountain Lake Resort in Pembroke, Virginia, was the actual location for the Dirty Dancing shoot. (Photo: mtnlakelodge.com)

Although upstate New York served as the setting for Baby and Johnny’s memorable summer, the Mountain Lake Resort in Pembroke, Virginia, was the actual location for the shoot. And even though the famous lake is now gone, the place is still open to receive the hordes of film fans and devotees who want to live out their Dirty Dancing dreams: Dirty Dancing-themed events are staged all throughout the year, including a dance, a screening of the movie and group dance lessons.

And if you can ever tear away from these activities, there are hiking trails to explore on the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains that will lead you to waterfalls and scenic vistas. You can also go canoeing at any one of the many lakes and rivers in Giles Country, or antique-hunt in historic downtown Blacksburg.

Nightly rates at Mountain Lake Resort start from S$148.

PRETTY WOMAN

The Beverly Wilshire, Los Angeles, USA

Can't promise you Richard Gere, a trip to the opera or a plate of snails, but you could spend a few nights at the Beverly Wilshire as seen in Pretty Woman. (Photo: youtube.com)

Now owned by the Four Seasons hotel group, the iconic Hollywood landmark was the setting of one of Julia Roberts' most famous films, Pretty Woman.

The hotel even offers a luxurious package that includes a stay in the Pretty Woman Specialty Suite, a couple’s massage, a romantic private dinner, and a behind-the-scenes tour of Rodeo Drive’s most famous fashion houses with a personal shopper – where you get a chance to say the words “You work on commission, right? Big mistake. Big. Huge!” And then meekly scamper away, giggling.

The Beverly Wilshire is a Beverly Hills landmark. (Photo: Four Seasons)

The hotel is right smack in Beverly Hills, so there is a plethora of touristy activities to partake in just a short car ride away. Venturing further out to ride the wheel on the famous Santa Monica Pier, sunbathe and leer on Venice beach, or simply star-gaze your way down the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Standard nightly rates atThe Beverly Wilshire start from S$848.

ROOM WITH A VIEW

Degli Orafi, Florence, Italy

A very young Helena Bonham Carter and Julian Sands score a gorgeous room in Florence. (Photo: tumblr.com)

The perfect place if you’re looking for a room with a view, both literally and figuratively. This Florentine four-star hotel was used as one of the key locations for director James Ivory's Best Picture Oscar-nominated film and romantic adaptation of E.M. Forster's 1908 novel of the same name.

Fans can relive the passion of young lovers Helena Bonham Carter and Julian Sands by booking the room on the fourth floor of this former convent, stepping out on the famous terrace and soaking in the sublime view over the Arno River.

Stunning views of Florence right from your own terrace. (Photo: booking.com)

Instagram Ponte Vecchio and the Duomo with ease, all magnificent views from the comforts of your very own room with a view.

Standard nightly rates at Degli Orafi start from S$306.

THE HANGOVER

Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA

The Hangover experience is yours to have. Without the tiger. (Photo: IMDB.com)

The famous Caesars Palace has long been an icon of the Las Vegas Strip, and has made countless Hollywood appearances in many films over the years. But it is undoubtedly the instant hit comedy The Hangover that cemented the casino-hotel’s cinematic reputation in recent years.

The opulent suite in the film was really a soundstage, so it doesn’t actually exist. But it was modelled after the Forum Tower Emperor’s Suite featured in Rain Man. That two-bedroom suite boasts a wet bar, three different seating areas and the best spot in the house: A circular booth right by the window, offering an unparalleled view of the infamous Strip.

The Emperor's Suite at Caesars Palace. No good can come of this. (Photo: bookasuite.com)

You could also shell out big money for the two-story Julius Executive Duplex Suite to recreate your own Hangover experience, though none of it can – or should – include a tiger in the room.

Standard nightly rates for suites at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino start from S$2,236.

