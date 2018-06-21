Original Mr Kiasu comics re-released in box set, with toy figure

Individual issues will be available from Jun 29, while pre-orders for the limited-edition set start on Jun 22.

SINGAPORE: Is your Mr. Kiasu collection missing a few issues? Now’s your chance to complete the set.

Publisher Shogakukan Asia is relaunching all eight original issues from the iconic comics series from the 1990s, as well as a limited-edition box set.

The single volume editions of the original comics by creator Johnny Lau will be available from Jun 29 at major bookstores, ActionCity and TOG. It will retail for S$10.90.

The first eight volumes of Mr Kiasu will be re-released on Jun 29. (Photo: Johnny Lau/Shogakukan Asia)

Meanwhile, the Mr. Kiasu Collection comprises the eight volumes packaged in a serialized box designed by Lau – along with an exclusive three-inch Mr Kiasu figure. It retails at S$88 with pre-orders available at Kinokuniya, Popular, MPH, ActionCity and TOG beginning Jun 22. Only 500 sets will be released.

The decision to re-release earlier issues comes after last year’s successful release of the ninth volume, Mr Kiasu: Everything Also Like Real, after an 18-year hiatus. There are also plans to release a 10th issue later this year, as well as a live action adaptation in early 2019.

Mr Kiasu: Everything Also Like Real, the series' ninth volume, was released last year after an 18-year hiatus. (Photo: Johnny Lau/Shogakukan Asia)

Its creator, Johnny Lau, had decided to retire the popular character in the early 2000s, following adaptations into a radio show, a music album, a stage musical and TV series. Aside from Mr Kiasu, he has also produced and published close to 50 comics in collaboration with other fellow artists.