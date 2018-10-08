No time to look your best? These are multi-tasking grooming products for the lazy man

Why buy multiple products when you can just stick with one? CNA Lifestyle curates the shortcut for guys to look good without the fuss.

You don’t have all day to stand in front of the mirror. (And if you do, congratulations.) But that's no reason you can't look your best.

Treat your face right without having to learn a multi-step routine. All you need is a multi-tasking grooming product. Make your selection from this carefully curated arsenal of essential products for men who just want stuff that gets the job done with minimal fuss.

Advertisement

Caution: These are so good, your girl may be tempted to dip into your stash.

SHISEIDO MEN TOTAL REVITALISER CREAM, S$68

(Photo: Shiseido)

Consider this multi-effect face cream the equivalent of a daily HIIT workout for your complexion. This high performance product works to tone, firm and lift the skin all at once for firm facial contours. Formulated with a marine complex to hydrate and enhance the skin’s barrier function, this works like a charm to soothe post-shave skin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MAMONDE MEN RECHARGING ALL IN ONE FLUID, S$28

(Photo: Mamonde)

This all-in-one solution taps on dandelion root extract for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to repair the skin; caffeine to stimulate circulation and rid skin of damaged skin cells for a youthful glow; and Vitamin E to protect skin from pollution and other environmental stressors.

DIPTYQUE MULTI-USE EXFOLIATING CLAY, S$85

(Photo: Diptyque)

This unisex solution is both an exfoliating scrub that sloughs away clogged grime and dirt particles, as well as a soothing face mask that works to tighten open pores.

NIVEA UV FACE Shine Control SPF 50, S$19.50

(Photo: Nivea)

Never leave home without wearing sunscreen – you'll thank us when you're 40. This new SPF50 formulation by Nivea comes with microsphere absorbents to absorb excess oil so the face stays shine-free through the day.

BIOTHERM HOMME FORCE SUPREME LIFE ESSENCE, S$78

(Photo: Biotherm)

Used as part of a multi-step regimen for the clued-in or as a standalone skin care lotion, this anti-ageing essence contains life plankton, a marine extract that soothes redness, firms sagging skin and reduces the appearance of open pores. Its refreshing essence-in-water texture absorbs quickly into skin without a sticky residue, making it especially suitable for those with oily skin.

KIEHL’S BODY FUEL ALL-IN-ONE ENERGISING WASH, S$39

(Photo: Kiehl's)

Formulated with caffeine, Vitamin C, zinc and menthol to detoxify clogged dirt from head to toe, this doubles as both a body wash and shampoo. P.S: It also works as a face cleanser in a pinch, too. Yup, you need this.

ACQUA DI PARMA BLU MEDITERRANEO BODY LOTION, S$69

(Photo: Acqua di Parma)

This ingenious body lotion by Acqua di Parma works exactly like a refreshing body mist. Infused with micronised natural oils for quick absorption and effective moisturising, it comes lightly scented with the fragrance brand’s crisp Mediterranean inspired perfumes – there are five scents to pick from – which means you can pass on the cologne. For best results, apply on clean skin right after a shower.

HERA AQUA RECHARGING SLEEP MASK, S$38

(Photo: Hera)

Dry skin be gone. This overnight mask contains coconut oil to soften skin and camellia sinensis leaf extract to soothe irritated skin. Slap this on before turning in and wake up to calm and hydrated skin.

OUAI TEXTURIZING HAIR SPRAY, S$39

(Photo: Ouai)

Make this your secret weapon to naturally tousled locks. This ultra-lightweight spray contains volcanic minerals to absorb excess oil from the scalp and roots so hair looks perfect and clean every time, while the lightly Italian bergamot scent keeps hair smelling fresh. For best results, mist onto the roots and scrunch strands with your fingers for a casual, lived-in look that won’t look like bedhead.