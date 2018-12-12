Musical A Star Is Born leads film contenders for SAG awards
Musical drama A Star Is Born led the field of contenders for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday (Dec 12), landing four nominations, including best movie ensemble.
The film will compete for SAG's top movie prize in a diverse group that includes superhero movie Black Panther, romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, rock biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and director Spike Lee's historical drama BlacKkKlansman.
A Star Is Born, released by AT&T Inc's Warner Bros, features Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in a classic story about a young woman trying to make it in the music business. Both actors were nominated for individual awards for their performances.
The SAG awards are closely watched as an indicator of likely Oscar success because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
In the last 23 years, only one film has won the best picture Oscar without being nominated for SAG's top ensemble prize, last year's The Shape Of Water.
SAG award winners will be announced on Jan 27 at a ceremony in Los Angeles. The following is a list of key nominations:
FILM
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
- A Star Is Born
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Crazy Rich Asians
BEST ACTOR
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
- John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
BEST ACTRESS
- Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book
- Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
- Margot Robbie, Mary Queen Of Scots
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
- The Americans
- Better Call Saul
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Ozark
- This Is Us
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
- John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Robin Wright, House Of Cards
BEST COMEDY SERIES
- Atlanta
- Barry
- Glow
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Alison Brie, Glow
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Jane Fonda, Grace And Frankie
- Lily Tomlin, Grace And Frankie
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE
- Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
- Darren Criss, "he Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
- Bill Pullman, The Sinner
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape At Dannemora
- Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"
- Penelope Cruz, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Emma Stone, Maniac
Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians were both heralded as milestones for diversity in Hollywood, which has faced criticism for under-representation of actors and filmmakers of colour. Black Panther was the first big-budget superhero movie to star a predominantly black cast, while Crazy Rich Asians was the first film with an all-Asian cast from a major Hollywood studio in 25 years.
Vice, which garnered the most Golden Globe nominations, earned SAG acting nods for Christian Bale and Amy Adams for their roles as former Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife, Lynne.
Emily Blunt scored a second acting nod for her supporting role in horror film A Quiet Place. Adams and Emma Stone also earned two acting nominations each.
In TV, Amazon.com Inc comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, and Netflix Inc drama Ozark topped the list of SAG nominees with four nods each.
Black Panther and Mary Poppins Returns were released by Walt Disney Co. Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, and Can You Ever Forgive Me? were distributed by 21st Century Fox Inc. In addition to A Star Is Born, Warner Bros released Crazy Rich Asians, while The Wife was distributed by Sony Corp.