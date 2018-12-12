Musical A Star Is Born leads film contenders for SAG awards

Musical drama A Star Is Born led the field of contenders for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday (Dec 12), landing four nominations, including best movie ensemble.

Musical drama remake A Star Is Born led a wide range of contenders for the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) on Wednesday (Dec 12), landing four nominations, including best movie ensemble.

The film will compete for SAG's top movie prize in a diverse group that includes superhero movie Black Panther, romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, rock biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and director Spike Lee's historical drama BlacKkKlansman.

A Star Is Born, released by AT&T Inc's Warner Bros, features Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in a classic story about a young woman trying to make it in the music business. Both actors were nominated for individual awards for their performances.

The SAG awards are closely watched as an indicator of likely Oscar success because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In the last 23 years, only one film has won the best picture Oscar without being nominated for SAG's top ensemble prize, last year's The Shape Of Water.

SAG award winners will be announced on Jan 27 at a ceremony in Los Angeles. The following is a list of key nominations:

FILM

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

BEST ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen Of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid's Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House Of Cards

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta

Barry

Glow

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace And Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace And Frankie

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, "he Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape At Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone, Maniac

Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians were both heralded as milestones for diversity in Hollywood, which has faced criticism for under-representation of actors and filmmakers of colour. Black Panther was the first big-budget superhero movie to star a predominantly black cast, while Crazy Rich Asians was the first film with an all-Asian cast from a major Hollywood studio in 25 years.

Vice, which garnered the most Golden Globe nominations, earned SAG acting nods for Christian Bale and Amy Adams for their roles as former Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife, Lynne.

Emily Blunt scored a second acting nod for her supporting role in horror film A Quiet Place. Adams and Emma Stone also earned two acting nominations each.

In TV, Amazon.com Inc comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, and Netflix Inc drama Ozark topped the list of SAG nominees with four nods each.

Black Panther and Mary Poppins Returns were released by Walt Disney Co. Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, and Can You Ever Forgive Me? were distributed by 21st Century Fox Inc. In addition to A Star Is Born, Warner Bros released Crazy Rich Asians, while The Wife was distributed by Sony Corp.

