Must-try signature dishes at Tsui Wah Singapore

CNA Lifestyle takes a peek at what’s on offer as the Hong Kong cafe opens its doors today.

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong cafe Tsui Wah opens its doors today (Jun 15) at 1pm.

The cafe, which is located at Clarke Quay and seats about 140, is the brand’s first outpost in Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

Signature items to check out include the Crispy Bun with Condensed Milk, Borscht with Thick Toast, Savoury French Toast Bites Served with Vanilla Ice Cream and the Curry Series of dishes.

The brand has 60 outlets in Hong Kong, Macau, China and now, Singapore.

Tsui Wah Singapore is at 3A River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, #01-03. Open daily from 11am to 11pm.

Advertisement