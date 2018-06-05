First peek (and bite) into My Melody Cafe Singapore

CNA Lifestyle sampled curry rice shaped like the kawaii Sanrio rabbit, and dipped strawberries into pink chocolate fondue. It was a very girly afternoon.

SINGAPORE: It’s pink on pink – naturally – at the My Melody cafe, opening on Jun 7 at Suntec City Mall.

This is the first cafe in Singapore themed after beloved Sanrio character My Melody, the girly white rabbit in the red or pink hood who hails from fictional, sylvan Maryland.

The decor takes the theme “Strawberry Paradise”, and you’ll find strawberries in the dishes, on the branding and even hanging from the ceiling.

My Melody Cafe's Princess Bunny curry rice. (Photo: Nevin Jacob Thomas)

If you’re a fan, you’ll have to order the Princess Bunny (S$18.90), a Japanese curry rice and crispy chicken karaage dish featuring My Melody’s face shaped out of rice. The pink rice of her hood is coloured with beetroot, her eyes are two black olives, and the ribbon on her head is fashioned from ham.

Other mains include the Hola Taco (S$25), made with Bulgogi beef; and Little Pink Riding Hood (S$23.90), featuring smoked salmon, ham and poached eggs with pink Hollandaise. Yes, the Hollandaise is pink.

The dishes were designed by bento artist Shirley Wong of food blog Little Miss Bento.

My Melody Cafe's Treasures Of Maryland brioche. (Photo: Nevin Jacob Thomas)

For dessert, there’s the Treasures Of Maryland (S$19.50), a tall, toasted brioche filled with vanilla soft serve, topped with and strawberry sticks and served with character macarons; or the Play Time Fondue (S$22.50) where you can dip strawberries, vanilla sponge cake, butter cookies and pink, heart-shaped marshmallows into a bowl of pink chocolate.

Told you there was a lot of pink.

My Melody Cafe Singapore is at 3 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec City Mall #01-361. It will be open Mondays to Sundays from 10am to 10pm.