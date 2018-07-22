8 summer nail colours to update your look with

Lifestyle

8 summer nail colours to update your look with

Good-bye, nudes and classic reds. Hello, pop colours and glittery finishes.

Nail polish summer colour
(Photo: Unsplash/Biel Morro)
By Lieu Wei Ning
(Updated: )

SINGAPORE: Fight manicure boredom and elevate your spirits with a cheerful pop of colour. Swap out your classic nudes and reds for glittery holographic varnishes or a trendy yellow hue. Scroll down to find the perfect match to your new summer look. 

O.P.I Nail Lacquer in Hate To Burst Your Bubble nail polish summer colour
O.P.I Nail Lacquer in Hate To Burst Your Bubble. (Photo: O.P.I)

essie in The Future Is Bright nail polish summer colour
essie Limited Edition Summer 2018 collection in The Future Is Bright. (Photo: essie)
YSL Beauty La Laque Couture in Kinetic Blue nail polish summer colour
YSL Beauty La Laque Couture in Kinetic Blue. (Photo: YSL Beauty)
Christian Louboutin Nail Polish in Baraboum nail polish summer colour
Christian Louboutin Nail Polish in Baraboum. (Photo: Christian Louboutin)
Nails Inc Holler-Graphic Nail Polish in Cosmic Queen nail polish summer colour
Nails Inc Holler-Graphic Nail Polish in Cosmic Queen. (Photo: Nails Inc)
Butter London Unicorn Glazen Nail Lacquer nail polish summer colour
Butter London Unicorn Glazen Nail Lacquer. (Photo: Butter London)
Sally Hansen Insta Dry Nail Color in Go For Gold nail polish summer colour
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color in Go For Gold. (Photo: Sally Hansen)

Dior Nail Lacquer in #993 Flirt nail polish summer colour
Dior Nail Lacquer in #993 Flirt. (Photo: Dior)

This article first appeared in ELLE Singapore.

Source: CNA/bk

