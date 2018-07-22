8 summer nail colours to update your look with

Good-bye, nudes and classic reds. Hello, pop colours and glittery finishes.

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more style stories and videos

SINGAPORE: Fight manicure boredom and elevate your spirits with a cheerful pop of colour. Swap out your classic nudes and reds for glittery holographic varnishes or a trendy yellow hue. Scroll down to find the perfect match to your new summer look.

Advertisement

O.P.I Nail Lacquer in Hate To Burst Your Bubble. (Photo: O.P.I)

essie Limited Edition Summer 2018 collection in The Future Is Bright. (Photo: essie)

YSL Beauty La Laque Couture in Kinetic Blue. (Photo: YSL Beauty)

Christian Louboutin Nail Polish in Baraboum. (Photo: Christian Louboutin)

Nails Inc Holler-Graphic Nail Polish in Cosmic Queen. (Photo: Nails Inc)

Butter London Unicorn Glazen Nail Lacquer. (Photo: Butter London)

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color in Go For Gold. (Photo: Sally Hansen)

Dior Nail Lacquer in #993 Flirt. (Photo: Dior)

This article first appeared in ELLE Singapore.

Advertisement