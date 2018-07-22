Lifestyle
8 summer nail colours to update your look with
Good-bye, nudes and classic reds. Hello, pop colours and glittery finishes.
(Photo: Unsplash/Biel Morro)
23 Jul 2018 09:29AM
(Updated:
23 Jul 2018 10:16AM)
Bookmark
Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more style stories and videos
SINGAPORE: Fight manicure boredom and elevate your spirits with a cheerful pop of colour. Swap out your classic nudes and reds for glittery holographic varnishes or a trendy yellow hue. Scroll down to find the perfect match to your new summer look.
O.P.I Nail Lacquer in Hate To Burst Your Bubble. (Photo: O.P.I)
essie Limited Edition Summer 2018 collection in The Future Is Bright. (Photo: essie)
YSL Beauty La Laque Couture in Kinetic Blue. (Photo: YSL Beauty)
Christian Louboutin Nail Polish in Baraboum. (Photo: Christian Louboutin)
Nails Inc Holler-Graphic Nail Polish in Cosmic Queen. (Photo: Nails Inc)
Butter London Unicorn Glazen Nail Lacquer. (Photo: Butter London)
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color in Go For Gold. (Photo: Sally Hansen)
Dior Nail Lacquer in #993 Flirt. (Photo: Dior)
This article first appeared in ELLE Singapore.